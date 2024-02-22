The MedTech Horizon: Exploring the Frontier of Cardiovascular Device Development in Heart Failure, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This exploration of leading-edge cardiovascular devices aims to provide a holistic understanding of their potential impact on heart failure management and introduce a new era of personalized and effective cardiovascular care. Post this

Neuromodulation in heart disease: Highlighting innovative applications from baroreceptor activation therapy to cardiac pulmonary nerve stimulation

Interventions for heart failure: Showcasing devices for reverse remodeling, including electrical and physical remodeling devices, shunt devices and decongestion devices

Structural and valvular heart disease: Focusing on the prevalence of valvular heart disease and exploring catheter-based interventions for aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves — emphasizing the therapeutic potential in mitigating aortic and mitral regurgitation as well as addressing severe tricuspid regurgitation

This exploration of leading-edge cardiovascular devices aims to provide a holistic understanding of their potential impact on heart failure management and introduce a new era of personalized and effective cardiovascular care. Join this webinar as the featured speakers navigate the frontier of innovation in cardiovascular device development and strive to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

Join experts from Medpace, Dean J. Kereiakes, MD, FACC, MSCAI, Vice-President, Medical Department; Adam M. Lubert, MD, Medical Department; and Aung Myat, MRCP, MD, FACC, FESC, Medical Department, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The MedTech Horizon: Exploring the Frontier of Cardiovascular Device Development in Heart Failure.

