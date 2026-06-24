The Melanoma Research Foundation and Neutrogena® Convene a Meeting to Discuss Advancement of Skin Cancer Prevention Tools

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma eradication, today announced a joint one-day consensus meeting sponsored by Neutrogena® to coincide with the start of UV Safety and Awareness Month. The meeting will bring together key public health experts, policy leaders, clinicians, researchers, advocates and media to discuss the latest findings and science on skin cancer prevention tools and to drive regulatory action and public health guidance with the goal of reducing the incidences of preventable skin cancer in the United States. Following the meeting, a white paper will be published to leverage in future policy, public health and research actions.

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Opinion Leaders Including US Congressman John Joyce, M.D., Dermatologists and Media Experts to Shape Recommendations to Reduce Skin Cancer Incidence in the US

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma eradication, today announced a joint one-day consensus meeting sponsored by Neutrogena® to coincide with the start of UV Safety and Awareness Month. The meeting will bring together key public health experts, policy leaders, clinicians, researchers, advocates and media to discuss the latest findings and science on skin cancer prevention tools and to drive regulatory action and public health guidance with the goal of reducing the incidences of preventable skin cancer in the United States. Following the meeting, a white paper will be published to leverage in future policy, public health and research actions.

Meeting panelists include:

Congressman John Joyce, MD (PA-13), Skin Cancer Caucus Co-Chair;

Darrell Rigel, MD, MS, Adjunct Professor of Dermatology, UT Southwestern Medical School and Consultant Dermatologist, Cooper Clinic;

Michelle Henry, MD, CEO and Founder, Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan;

Rajesh (Raj) Mishra MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Neutrogena®;

Josh Williams, PhD, Associate Director, Fellow, Sun Care Global Clinical Science Lead, Neutrogena®;

Kara McGrath, Freelance Journalist;

Marit Peterson, Melanoma Advocate;

Melissa Papock, Cabana Life Founder and Melanoma Survivor; and

Rob Blakley, SVP & General Manager, USA SHADE.

Skin cancer is the most diagnosed and preventable cancer in the U.S., and melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. In 2026, over 234,600 people are expected to be diagnosed with melanoma and there are 1.4 million people in total living with melanoma today (1). Over 90% of skin cancers are linked to increased exposure to UV radiation overtime and are thus highly preventable through sun-safe practices. However, according to a recent CDC analysis published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), more than 88 million (35%) US adults get at least one sunburn each year, and over 18-million get sunburned four or more times. Notably, about 55% of respondents said they used sunscreen when they got their most recent sunburn (2). Also alarming, incidence rates in young adults (ages 15-39) continue to increase largely due to higher sun exposure, a more prominent tanning culture and a rise in misinformation (3). This evidence suggests a greater need for public health efforts to support holistic sun safety education, including effective daily sunscreen usage in combination with the use of UPF protective clothing and wide-brimmed hats, and seeking shade when possible, particularly during the sun's peak hours (10:00am – 4:00pm), which should include built-environment solutions as well as thoughtfully designed shade in parks, schools, recreation areas and community gathering spaces.

On the heels of the passage of the SAFE Sunscreen Standards Act (2025) and the FDA's issuance of the final order for BEMT—the first new sunscreen filter approved in the US since 1999—we're seeing progress to help drive protection and skin health. This important announcement enables new, modern UV filters that can help raise the bar for product performance and give the public more effective, appealing options — an essential step in driving consistent, daily use for better sun protection.

The consensus meeting will serve as a collaborative forum to examine current challenges in skin cancer prevention including the recent rise in misinformation around safe sun practices and discuss evidence-based strategies to reduce incidence of skin cancer.

"Both professionally and personally, I have seen the impact of skin cancer, and unfortunately, millions of Americans have as well," said Congressman John Joyce, M.D. "These statistics are more than numbers on a page. They represent individuals and families facing difficult, sometimes life-changing diagnoses. While prevention, education, and advocacy are important, I agree with the Melanoma Research Foundation that we can do more to strengthen our public health efforts. As the only dermatologist currently serving in Congress, I take that responsibility seriously. Last week, we saw the successful implementation of the SAFE Sunscreen Standards Act when bemotrizinol, already proven effective abroad, became the first new sunscreen active ingredient approved for use in the United States in more than 20 years. This progress matters, but there is still work to be done. We can all play a role in reducing the burden of skin cancer on American families, and I look forward to continued collaboration to advance that work."

"Preventing skin cancer requires collaboration across policy, advocacy, research and consumer sectors," said Kyleigh LiPira, MBA, MRF CEO. "This consensus meeting and white paper represents a unique opportunity to align key opinion leaders around practical, science driven recommendations to improve prevention efforts and reduce skin cancer incidence."

"Bringing together these leading voices will help to elevate the latest evidence on prevention tools and foster the dialogue needed to shape stronger regulatory pathways and clearer public health guidance," said Rajesh (Raj) Mishra MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Neutrogena®. "The recent milestone around the introduction of the new UV filter, BEMT, is an important step forward, but it is just the beginning. Continued progress will depend on sustained collaboration across industry, healthcare, regulators, and advocates to ensure innovations don't stop at approval—but are translated into meaningful, real-world impact for patients and consumers."

The consensus meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 1 at the Hyatt Capitol Hill in Washington, DC from 8:45am – 4:00pm ET. Media and interested parties are invited to attend virtually. Additional information and meeting outcomes will be shared following the event.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About Neutrogena®

For over 90 years, Neutrogena® has been developing breakthrough skincare solutions that both advance clinical efficacy and provide incredible product experience. From science-led innovation to accessible education, we are driven by a mission to democratize skin health & beauty. Our products address skin needs across ages, skin types, and tones. As the #1 sunscreen brand in America*, Neutrogena is committed to leading suncare advocacy and innovation. From pioneering Helioplex360® technology to educating generations of consumers on sun-safe habits, Neutrogena is actively working to reduce the incidence of preventable skin cancers. Neutrogena® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

Media Contacts

James Merrick, MPA

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, MRF

[email protected]

Mike Stouber

Customer & Commercial Operations Senior Communications Manager, North America

Neutrogena®

[email protected]

*Kenvue Brands LLC calculation based on Scantrack for the Sun Care Protection category for the 52 weeks ending 09/20/25 time period. Copyright © 2025, Nielsen Consumer LLC

Media Contact

James Merrick, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 2023479675, [email protected], melanoma.org

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation