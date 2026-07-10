The Melanoma Research Foundation Launches its Annual Chicago 5K Fundraiser with a Goal of $100,000 in Support of Melanoma Research, Education and Advocacy

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is excited to announce the next stop in its annual Miles for Melanoma 5K series, uniting melanoma patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters across the Chicago community. This year we will be hosting our annual Chicago event on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at Diversey Harbor. Join us bright and early at 7:30 AM CT for check-in, followed by opening ceremonies at 8:30 AM CT and the official race kickoff at 9:00 AM CT. We are proud to welcome Freedom Boat Club, in partnership with Brunswick, as this year's Local Presenting Sponsor, and are thrilled to have Dina Bair, Co-Anchor of WGN Midday News, as our event emcee.

CHICAGO, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is excited to announce the next stop in its annual Miles for Melanoma 5K series, uniting melanoma patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters across the Chicago community. This year we will be hosting our annual Chicago event on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at Diversey Harbor. Join us bright and early at 7:30 AM CT for check-in, followed by opening ceremonies at 8:30 AM CT and the official race kickoff at 9:00 AM CT. We are proud to welcome Freedom Boat Club, in partnership with Brunswick, as this year's Local Presenting Sponsor, and are thrilled to have Dina Bair, Co-Anchor of WGN Midday News, as our event emcee.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive complimentary spot checks provided by local sponsors City of Hope Chicago and Endeavor Health. Early detection remains one of the most powerful tools in the fight against melanoma, and these free screenings offer participants an easy way to prioritize their skin health while supporting a lifesaving cause.

The 5K walk/run will bring together the Chicago melanoma community with a goal of raising $100,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is proud to welcome an incredible group of partners supporting this year's Chicago Miles for Melanoma 5K. We're grateful for the support of our local sponsors, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Castle Biosciences, Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, Chicago City of Hope Cancer Center, Endeavor Health Cancer Institute, Freedom Boat Club, Illinois Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants, Natera and Pfizer. We're also thankful for Neutrogena, our National Prevention Partner, and Cabana Life, our National Apparel Partner.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2026 Chicago Miles for Melanoma - Melanoma Research Foundation. Regular rate registration will close on Thursday, July 16 at 11:59 pm CT.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Virginia Snider

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SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation