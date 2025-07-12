The Melanoma Research Foundation Launches its Annual Cleveland 5K Fundraiser with a Goal of $135,000 in Support of its Mission

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the next events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Cleveland event on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at Edgewater Park at 7:30 AM ET. We're thrilled to welcome back Mark Nolan, radio host for Majic 105.7, as this year's emcee! A proud Cleveland local, Mark will kick off the opening ceremonies at 8:30 AM ET, with the race beginning promptly at 9:00 AM ET.

CLEVELAND, July 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the next events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Cleveland event on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at Edgewater Park at 7:30 AM ET. We're thrilled to welcome back Mark Nolan, radio host for Majic 105.7, as this year's emcee! A proud Cleveland local, Mark will kick off the opening ceremonies at 8:30 AM ET, with the race beginning promptly at 9:00 AM ET.

We are excited to share that Apex Skin will be returning as our Local Presenting Sponsor this year! Our Impact Sponsor, Cleveland Clinic, will be hosting on-site and complimentary skin screenings on event day – a vital step in early detection and prevention! Plus, don't miss the chance to visit our sponsor booths for giveaways, snap a photo with special guest Chomps—the beloved Cleveland Browns mascot—and take your best shot at our on-site dunk tank for a little extra fun in support of a great cause!

The 5K walk/run will bring together the Cleveland melanoma community with a goal of raising $135,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of new and returning local and national sponsors to the Cleveland event this August. Our Local Presenting Sponsor is Apex Skin. Our Local Courage Sponsor is Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. Our Signature Event Sponsor is Etherfax. Our Impact Sponsors include Parker, Metro Health, Angie Fowler Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Institute and Cleveland Clinic. Our Hope Sponsors include Ardmore Power Logistics, Castle Biosciences and La Roche Posay. Our Local Sponsors include Everything Beauty, KMSH, Klassic Custom Decks, Natera, OHG Design and Pfizer. Our National Prevention Partner is Neutrogena and our National Apparel Partner is Coolibar.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Co-Branded Coolibar and Apex Skin shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2025 Cleveland Miles for Melanoma - Melanoma Research Foundation. Regular rate registration will close on Thursday, July 31 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Virginia Snider

Development Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 (202) 347-9675, [email protected], melanoma.org

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation