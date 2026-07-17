The Melanoma Research Foundation Launches its Annual Cleveland 5K Fundraiser with a Goal of $155,000 in Support of Melanoma Research, Education and Advocacy

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is excited to announce the next stop in its annual Miles for Melanoma 5K series, uniting melanoma patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters across the Cleveland community. This year we will be hosting our annual Cleveland event on Sunday, August 2, 2026 at Edgewater Park at 7:30 AM ET. We're thrilled to welcome back Mark Nolan, from The Mark Nolan Show, as this year's emcee! A proud Cleveland local, Mark will kick off opening ceremonies at 8:30 AM ET, with the race beginning promptly at 9:00 AM ET.

CLEVELAND, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is excited to announce the next stop in its annual Miles for Melanoma 5K series, uniting melanoma patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters across the Cleveland community. This year we will be hosting our annual Cleveland event on Sunday, August 2, 2026 at Edgewater Park at 7:30 AM ET. We're thrilled to welcome back Mark Nolan, from The Mark Nolan Show, as this year's emcee! A proud Cleveland local, Mark will kick off opening ceremonies at 8:30 AM ET, with the race beginning promptly at 9:00 AM ET.

We are excited to welcome Apex Skin back as our Local Presenting Sponsor for this year's event! We're also pleased to announce that Cleveland Clinic will once again provide complimentary on-site skin screenings, offering attendees an important opportunity to prioritize early detection and skin health. While you're there, be sure to visit our sponsor booths for fun giveaways, test your aim at our on-site dunk tank in support of a great cause and enjoy all the exciting activities that make Miles for Melanoma such a memorable community event!

The 5K walk/run will bring together the Cleveland melanoma community with a goal of raising $155,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is proud to welcome an incredible group of partners supporting this year's Cleveland Miles for Melanoma 5K. Our Local Presenting Sponsor is Apex Skin. Our Local Courage Sponsors are Angie Fowler Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Institute and Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. Our Local Impact Sponsors include Cleveland Clinic, Etherfax, L'Oréal and La Roche-Posay Institutional Health and Metro Health. Our Local Sponsors include Ardmore Power Logistics, Associates in Dermatology, Bronze & Beauty, Castle Biosciences, KMSH, Klassic Custom Desks, OHG Design, Parker, Pfizer, The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic and United Healthcare. We're also thankful for Neutrogena, our National Prevention Partner, and Cabana Life, our National Apparel Partner.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2026 Cleveland Miles for Melanoma - Melanoma Research Foundation. Regular rate registration will close on Thursday, July 30 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Virginia Snider

Development Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Virginia Snider, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 6094559387, [email protected], melanoma.org

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation