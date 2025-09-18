The Melanoma Research Foundation Launches its Annual Los Angeles 5K Fundraiser with a Goal of $90,000 in Support of its Mission

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the next events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Los Angeles event on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at Griffith Park at 7:30 AM PT. We're thrilled to welcome Leanne Sutter, Emmy award winning general assignment reporter for ABC7 Eyewitness News, as our event emcee! Leanne is a graduate of Ohio State University. She covered her own skin cancer diagnosis in October 2024, when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of infiltrative basal cell carcinoma on her right ear and underwent MOHS and full reconstructive surgery. She is a big advocate for early detection, and we are thrilled to have her join us at this year's event.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the next events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Los Angeles event on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at Griffith Park at 7:30 AM PT. We're thrilled to welcome Leanne Sutter, Emmy award winning general assignment reporter for ABC7 Eyewitness News, as our event emcee! Leanne is a graduate of Ohio State University. She covered her own skin cancer diagnosis in October 2024, when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of infiltrative basal cell carcinoma on her right ear and underwent MOHS and full reconstructive surgery. She is a big advocate for early detection, and we are thrilled to have her join us at this year's event.

The 5K walk/run will bring together the Los Angeles melanoma community with a goal of raising $90,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of new and returning local and national sponsors to the Los Angeles event this October. Our Local Sponsors include Castle Biosciences, DRMTLGY, Pfizer and Replimune. Our National Prevention Partner is Neutrogena and our National Apparel Partner is Coolibar.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Coolibar shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2025 LA Miles for Melanoma - Melanoma Research Foundation. Regular rate registration will close on Thursday, October 2 at 11:59 pm PT.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Virginia Snider

Development Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation