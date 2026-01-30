The Melanoma Research Foundation Launches its Annual Miami 5K Fundraiser with a Goal of $43,000 in Support of Melanoma Research, Education and Advocacy

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year's Miami Miles for Melanoma 5K will take place on Sunday, February 8 at Zoo Miami. Event-day festivities will begin at 7:00 AM ET, with Opening Ceremonies at 8:00 AM ET and the 5K kicking off promptly at 8:30 AM ET. We are excited to share that Dayanara Torres, melanoma thriver, Former Miss Universe, actress, TV/radio host and the MRF's 2020 #GetNaked Spokesperson, will serve as the event's emcee! In early 2019, Dayanara was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma and used her platform to educate millions about skin cancer awareness during treatment. Her efforts sparked a documented increase in Hispanic patients seeking dermatological screenings and we are honored to have her join us in continuing to raise awareness and save lives.

We're also thrilled to welcome our National Apparel Partner, Coolibar, to the Miami event. Coolibar provided this season's limited-edition UPF 50+ long-sleeve race shirt and shares our commitment to skin cancer prevention. Coolibar's mission is to help outdoor enthusiasts and athletes protect their skin and reduce the risk of skin cancer through innovative sun-protective apparel.

In that same spirit of prevention and early detection, we're proud to offer complimentary on-site skin screenings on event day, making it easier for participants to take an important step in protecting their skin health.

The 5K walk/run will bring together the Miami melanoma community with a goal of raising $43,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate the public about the rare melanoma subtypes including pediatric melanoma, ocular melanoma, mucosal melanoma and acral lentiginous melanoma. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF welcomes a wide range of new and returning local and national sponsors to the Miami event this February. Our Local Sponsors include BloqUV, Derm360, DermCare Management, Fit2Run and One Change. Our National Prevention Partner is Neutrogena and our National Apparel Partner is Coolibar.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Coolibar shirt. To register for this year's event, click here. Online regular rate registration will close on Thursday, February 5 at 11:59 pm ET but on-site registration will be available on event day.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

