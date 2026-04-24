The Melanoma Research Foundation Launches its Annual New England 5K Fundraiser with a Goal of $150,000 in Support of Melanoma Research, Education and Advocacy

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is excited to announce the next stop in its annual Miles for Melanoma 5K series, uniting melanoma patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters across the New England community. This year we will be hosting our annual New England event on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at the Franklin Park Zoo. Join us bright and early at 7:00 AM ET for check-in, followed by opening ceremonies at 8:00 AM ET and the official race kickoff at 8:30 AM ET. We're thrilled to welcome back Bob "Swoop" Sweeney, Executive Director of the Boston Bruins Foundation, as our emcee, and grateful to have Replimune return as our Local Presenting Sponsor. Their continued support plays a vital role in advancing progress in the fight against melanoma.

BOSTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is excited to announce the next stop in its annual Miles for Melanoma 5K series, uniting melanoma patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters across the New England community. This year we will be hosting our annual New England event on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at the Franklin Park Zoo. Join us bright and early at 7:00 AM ET for check-in, followed by opening ceremonies at 8:00 AM ET and the official race kickoff at 8:30 AM ET. We're thrilled to welcome back Bob "Swoop" Sweeney, Executive Director of the Boston Bruins Foundation, as our emcee, and grateful to have Replimune return as our Local Presenting Sponsor. Their continued support plays a vital role in advancing progress in the fight against melanoma.

Participants will also have access to complimentary skin screenings from local sponsor AP Derm, offering an important opportunity to prioritize skin health. Early detection remains one of the most effective tools in combating melanoma, as identifying changes early can lead to better outcomes and more successful treatment.

The 5K walk/run will bring together the New England melanoma community with a goal of raising $150,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is proud to welcome an incredible group of partners supporting this year's New England Miles for Melanoma 5K. Leading the way as our Local Presenting Sponsor is Replimune. We're also grateful for the support of our local sponsors, including AP Derm, Aura Biosciences, Delcath Systems Inc, Glowbar and Obsidian Therapeutics. On a national level, we're honored to have Pfizer as our National Hope Sponsor, Bristol Myers Squibb and Natera as our National Grassroots Sponsors and Castle Biosciences as our National Courage Sponsor. We're also thankful for Neutrogena, our National Prevention Partner, and Cabana Life, our National Apparel Partner.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2026 New England Miles for Melanoma - Melanoma Research Foundation. Regular rate registration will close on Wednesday, May 13 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation