The Melanoma Research Foundation Launches its Annual Philadelphia 5K Fundraiser with a Goal of $110,000 in Support of its Mission

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the next events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Philadelphia event on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Philadelphia Zoo at 7:00 AM ET. We're thrilled to welcome back Nicole Michalik, afternoon drive host on 925XTU, as this year's emcee! Nicole has been with the station for over 5 years and was named CRS New Face of Country Music. Nicole will kick off opening ceremonies at 8:00 AM ET, with the race beginning promptly at 8:30 AM ET.

We are excited to share that Local Sponsor, Fox Chase Cancer Center, will be hosting on-site and complimentary skin screenings on event day! All registered participants will also have all-day access to enjoy and explore the zoo following the event!

The 5K walk/run will bring together the Philadelphia melanoma community with a goal of raising $110,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of new and returning local and national sponsors to the Philadelphia event this August. Our Local Sponsors include Bristol Myers Squibb, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Immunocore, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Merck, Natera, Pfizer, Replimune and Stradley Ronon. Our National Prevention Partner is Neutrogena and our National Apparel Partner is Coolibar.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Coolibar shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2025 Philadelphia Miles for Melanoma - Melanoma Research Foundation. Regular rate registration will close on Wednesday, August 20 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Virginia Snider

Development Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 (202) 347-9675, [email protected], melanoma.org

