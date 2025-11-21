The Melanoma Research Foundation Launches its Inaugural Tampa Bay 5K Fundraiser with a Goal of $30,000 in Support of its Mission

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the next events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, caregivers and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our inaugural Tampa Bay event on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Alderman's Ford Park at 7:30 AM ET. Opening ceremonies will begin at 8:30 AM ET and the race will kick off promptly at 9:00 AM ET. We are thrilled to announce that local sponsor, Advanced Dermatology, will be hosting on-site and complimentary skin screenings on event day!

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the next events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, caregivers and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our inaugural Tampa Bay event on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Alderman's Ford Park at 7:30 AM ET. Opening ceremonies will begin at 8:30 AM ET and the race will kick off promptly at 9:00 AM ET. We are thrilled to announce that local sponsor, Advanced Dermatology, will be hosting on-site and complimentary skin screenings on event day!

The 5K walk/run will bring together the Tampa Bay melanoma community with a goal of raising $30,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local and national sponsors to the Tampa Bay event this December. Our Local Sponsors include Advanced Dermatology, Bristol Myers Squibb, Moffitt Cancer Center and OB's Best Fresh Veg. Our National Prevention Partner is Neutrogena and our National Apparel Partner is Coolibar.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Coolibar. To register for this year's event, visit 2025 Tampa Bay Miles for Melanoma - Melanoma Research Foundation. Regular rate registration will close on Wednesday, December 3 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

