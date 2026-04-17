The Melanoma Research Foundation Launches its Inaugural Washington DC 5K Fundraiser with a Goal of $115,000 in Support of Melanoma Research, Education and Advocacy

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is excited to kick off another season of its nationwide Miles for Melanoma 5K program, bringing together melanoma patients, survivors, care partners and supporters from across the local community. This year we will be hosting our annual DC event on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at Yards Park at 7:30 AM ET. Opening Ceremonies will start at 8:30 AM ET and our race will kick off promptly at 9:00 AM ET. We're also proud to share that local sponsor Dermestetics will be onsite offering complimentary spot checks, providing participants with an important opportunity to prioritize their skin health. Early detection is key when it comes to melanoma, one of the most serious forms of skin cancer, as routine screenings can help identify changes early when treatment is most effective and outcomes are greatly improved.

The 5K walk/run will bring together the DC melanoma community with a goal of raising $115,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the DC event this May. Our local sponsors include Capital Laser & Skin Care, Dermestetics, Glowbar, La Roche Posay, Merck and Pfizer. Our National Courage Sponsor is Castle Biosciences, our National Prevention Partner is Neutrogena and our National Apparel Partner is Cabana Life.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2026 DC Miles for Melanoma - Melanoma Research Foundation. Regular rate registration will close on Wednesday, May 6 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Virginia Snider

Development Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Virginia Snider, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 6094559387, [email protected], melanoma.org

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation