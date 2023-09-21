The Melanoma Research Foundation to Host the 2023 LA Miles for Melanoma 5K!

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, care partners and survivors. This year we will be hosting our annual L.A. event on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Griffith Park at 7:30am PT. The 5k walk/race will bring together the Los Angeles-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $70,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, care partners and survivors. This year we will be hosting our annual L.A. event on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Griffith Park at 7:30am PT. The 5k walk/race will bring together the Los Angeles-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $70,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

We are thrilled to announce that the University of Southern California (USC) has joined us as a Hope Sponsor and UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center has joined us as a Strength Sponsor for our annual 5K event. In addition to their roles as sponsors, they both currently hold a position among our top teams for the event! Their strong commitment is bolstered by the fact that their institutions care for a substantial number of melanoma patients. This event provides an excellent platform for them to rally together, raise awareness, and actively contribute to finding a cure.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the L.A. event this October. Local sponsors include Novartis, UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and USC Dermatology. National sponsors include National Grassroots Sponsor Castle Biosciences, National Prevention Sponsor Neutrogena and National Apparel Partner Cabana Life.

All in-person and registered participants will receive a 2023 UPF 50+ race shirt provided by our NEW National Apparel Partner, Cabana Life. Register to attend the L.A. Miles for Melanoma 5K event here by Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, at 11:59PM PT.

###

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian, Miles for Melanoma Development Officer, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 2028453854, [email protected], https://melanoma.org/

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation