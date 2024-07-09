The Melanoma Research Foundation to host the Chicago Miles for Melanoma 5K

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Chicago event on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at Montrose Beach Park at 7:30 AM CT. We are excited to share that QualDerm will be featured as our Local Presenting Sponsor and will be hosting on-site and complimentary skin screenings on event day!

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Chicago event on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at Montrose Beach Park at 7:30 AM CT. We are excited to share that QualDerm will be featured as our Local Presenting Sponsor and will be hosting on-site and complimentary skin screenings on event day!

We are thrilled to announce that Whitney Reynolds from "The Whitney Reynolds Show" will be our 2024 emcee at this year's Chicago event! Whitney is the Executive Producer, Host and the "Chief Inspo Officer" of the Telly Award winning and Emmy® Nominated Whitney Reynolds Show. Over the years Whitney has helped in fundraising over 2 million dollars for local and global charities through her media work. She currently sits on the Board of Managers for The Service Club of Chicago.

The 5K walk/run will bring together the Chicago melanoma community with a goal of raising $90,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks. In addition to Local Presenting Sponsor, QualDerm, providing complimentary on-site skin checks on event day; the MRF and Neutrogena are teaming up with a local Walgreens to provide skin-checks by board certified dermatologists the day before our Chicago Miles for Melanoma 5K event on Saturday, July 20th from 12 – 4pm at Walgreens at 1372 North Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60622.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the Chicago event this July. Our 2024 Local Presenting Sponsor is QualDerm and our Signature Event Sponsor is Kenvue. Our Local Sponsors include Advocate Health Care, Bristol Myers Squibb, Castle Biosciences, Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, Illinois Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants and Illinois Dermatology Institute. Our 2024 National Sponsor is National Prevention Partner Neutrogena.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our 2024 Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, click here. Regular rate registration will close on Thursday, July 18th at 11:59 pm CT.

