The Melanoma Research Foundation to host the Cleveland Miles for Melanoma 5K

CLEVELAND, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the next events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Cleveland event on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Edgewater Park at 7:30 AM ET. We are thrilled to announce that Mark Nolan will be returning to emcee our event and will kick off opening ceremonies at 8:30 AM ET and our race will kick off promptly at 9:00 AM ET. Mark Nolan currently resides in the Cleveland area and is the host of "The Mark Nolan Show" which broadcasts weekdays 5am – 10am. Mark's presence on the air and his ability to create and convey discussion on numerous topics of interest strongly connects with listeners.

We are excited to share that Apex Skin will be our Local Presenting Sponsor and Cleveland Apparel Partner this year! Our Signature Event Sponsor Case Comprehensive Cancer Center and Impact Sponsor, Cleveland Clinic will both be hosting on-site and complimentary skin screenings on event day! Make sure to swing by our sponsors' tables and check out the awesome freebies they'll be giving away!

The 5K walk/run will bring together the Cleveland melanoma community with a goal of raising $120,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the Cleveland event this August. Our Local Presenting Sponsor and Cleveland Apparel Partner is Apex Skin. Our Signature Event Sponsor is Case Western Reserve University. Our Impact Sponsors include Angie Fowler Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Metro Health and Parker Hannifin. Our Hope Sponsors include Castle Biosciences, KMSH, La Roche Posay and North Star Advisory Group. Our Strength Sponsor is Michael C. Pophal. Our Community Sponsors include CeraVe, Everything Beauty, Groundworks, Meijer and OHG Design. Our Local National Sponsors include Novartis and Pfizer. Our 2024 National Sponsor and Prevention Partner is Neutrogena.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our 2024 Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Co-Branded Cabana Life and Apex Skin shirt. To register for this year's event, click here. Regular rate registration will close on Thursday, August 1 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes.

The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian

Miles for Melanoma Development Officer

[email protected]

