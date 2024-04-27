The Melanoma Research Foundation to host the DC Miles for Melanoma 5K

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual DC event on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Yards Park at 7:30 AM ET.

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual DC event on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Yards Park at 7:30 AM ET. Opening Ceremonies will start at 8:30 AM ET and our race will kick off promptly at 9:00 AM ET. We are excited to share that IHeartMedia is our official media sponsor and our incredible partners at DC United will also be joining us on event day! Make sure to swing by our sponsors' tables and check out the awesome freebies they'll be giving away!

The 5K walk/run will bring together the DC melanoma community with a goal of raising $110,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks. Local Presenting Sponsor, QualDerm, will be providing on-site and complimentary skin screenings on event day!

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the DC event this May. The 2024 local sponsors include Bristol Myers Squibb, Castle Biosciences, Champion Title, IHeartMedia, Pfizer and Qualderm Partners. Our 2024 National Sponsor is National Prevention Partner Neutrogena.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our 2024 Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2024 DC Miles for Melanoma. Regular rate registration will close on Wednesday, May 8 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Nicole Nishanian, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 2028453854, [email protected], melanoma.org

