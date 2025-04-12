The Melanoma Research Foundation to host the DC Miles for Melanoma 5K

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the first events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual DC event on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Yards Park at 7:30 AM ET. Opening Ceremonies will start at 8:30 AM ET and our race will kick off promptly at 9:00 AM ET. We are excited to share that Ian Michael Crumm, Celebrity Esthetician, will be joining us on event day as our emcee!

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the first events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual DC event on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Yards Park at 7:30 AM ET. Opening Ceremonies will start at 8:30 AM ET and our race will kick off promptly at 9:00 AM ET. We are excited to share that Ian Michael Crumm, Celebrity Esthetician, will be joining us on event day as our emcee!

The 5K walk/run will bring together the DC melanoma community with a goal of raising $110,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the DC event this May. The 2025 local sponsors include Castle Biosciences, Glowbar, Luxe Dermatology and Aesthetic Center, Merck, Metro Mohs Surgery Center and Pfizer. Our 2025 National Prevention Partner is Neutrogena and our 2025 National Apparel Partner is Coolibar.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our 2025 Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Coolibar shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2025 DC Miles for Melanoma - Melanoma Research Foundation. Regular rate registration will close on Wednesday, April 30 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian

Miles for Melanoma Development Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 2028453854, [email protected], melanoma.org

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation