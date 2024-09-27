The Melanoma Research Foundation to host the Los Angeles Miles for Melanoma 5K

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Los Angeles event on Sunday, October 6th, 2024 at Griffith Park at 7:30 AM PT.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Los Angeles event on Sunday, October 6th, 2024 at Griffith Park at 7:30 AM PT.

The 5K walk/run will bring together the Los Angeles melanoma community with a goal of raising $90,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the Los Angeles event this October. The 2024 local sponsors include the Dodgers, Natera, Novartis, UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. Our 2024 Hope Sponsor is Castle Biosciences. Our 2024 National Sponsor is National Prevention Partner Neutrogena.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our 2024 Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, click here. Regular rate registration will close on Thursday, October 3rd at 11:59 pm PT.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian, Miles for Melanoma Development Officer, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 2028453854, [email protected], melanoma.org

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation