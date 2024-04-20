The Melanoma Research Foundation to host the New England Miles for Melanoma 5K

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the first events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual New England event on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at the Franklin Park Zoo at 7:00 AM ET. The 5K walk/run will bring together the New England melanoma community with a goal of raising $90,000 in support of critical melanoma research. All in-person and registered participants will have access to enjoy and explore the Franklin Park Zoo following our 5K event.

NEW ENGLAND, Mass., April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce one of the first events in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual New England event on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at the Franklin Park Zoo at 7:00 AM ET. We are excited to share that Replimune will be featured as our Local Presenting Sponsor!

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks. Local Sponsor, AP Derm, will provide complimentary on-site spot checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the New England event this May. The 2024 local sponsors include AP Derm, Aura, Bristol Myers Squibb, Castle Biosciences, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dedham Savings, La Roche Posay, Novartis, Obsidian Therapeutics, Replimune and W.L. French. Our 2024 National Sponsor is National Prevention Partner Neutrogena.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our 2024 Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2024 New England Miles for Melanoma. Regular rate registration will close on Wednesday, May 1 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian

Miles for Melanoma Development Officer

[email protected]

