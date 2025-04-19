The Melanoma Research Foundation to host the New England Miles for Melanoma 5K

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is excited to announce the next stop in its annual Miles for Melanoma 5K series, uniting melanoma patients, survivors, care partners and supporters across the New England community. This year's event will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, MA. Join us bright and early at 7:00 AM ET for check-in, followed by opening ceremonies at 8:00 AM ET and the official race kickoff at 8:30 AM ET. We're honored to welcome Bob "Swoop" Sweeney, Executive Director of the Boston Bruins Foundation, as our event emcee! We're also proud to announce the return of Replimune as our Local Presenting Sponsor—thank you for your continued support in fueling life-saving progress.

BOSTON, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This 5K walk/run aims to raise $103,000 in support of melanoma research, education and advocacy. As a special bonus, all in-person and registered participants will receive free access to explore the Franklin Park Zoo after the race! Plus, our National Prevention Partner, Neutrogena, will be onsite with an exclusive Love your SPF pop-up experience, inviting guests to learn how to seamlessly incorporate sun safety into their skincare routine, snag some swag and enjoy free samples of sunscreen!

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the New England event this May. Our 2025 Local Presenting Sponsor is Replimune and our local sponsors include AP Derm, Aura Biosciences, Inc., Biofrontera, Bristol Myers Squibb, Castle Biosciences, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dedham Savings, La Roche-Posay, Natera, Obsidian Therapeutics, Pfizer and W.L. French Excavating Corp. Our 2025 National Prevention Partner is Neutrogena and our 2025 National Apparel Partner is Coolibar.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our 2025 Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Coolibar shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2025 New England Miles for Melanoma - Melanoma Research Foundation. Regular rate registration will close on Wednesday, May 7 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian

Miles for Melanoma Development Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 2028453854, [email protected], melanoma.org

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation