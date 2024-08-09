The Melanoma Research Foundation to host the Philadelphia Miles for Melanoma 5K

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Philadelphia event on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at the Philadelphia Zoo at 7:00 AM ET.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Philadelphia event on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at the Philadelphia Zoo at 7:00 AM ET. We are excited to share that Local Presenting Sponsor, Fox Chase Cancer Center, will be hosting on-site and complimentary skin screenings on event day! All registered participants will also have all-day access to enjoy and explore the zoo following the event.

We are thrilled to announce that Nicole Michalik will be joining us on event day as our 2024 Philadelphia emcee! Nicole is the afternoon drive host on 92.5 XTU and won the CSR/Country Aircheck Award for "New Face of Country Music. She's been dazzling Philly radio for a while and you may also know her as "Nik the Web Chick," as well as the co-host of the sports & pop-culture podcast "The Lipstick League."

The 5K walk/race will bring together the Philadelphia-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $100,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the Philadelphia event this August. Local sponsors include Bristol Myers Squibb, Castle Biosciences, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Iovance, Jefferson Health, Merck, Pfizer, Sablich Insurance Group, Schweiger Dermatology Group and Tizo. Our 2024 National Sponsor and Prevention Partner is Neutrogena.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our 2024 Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, click here. Regular rate registration will close on Wednesday, August 21 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

