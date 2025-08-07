The Melanoma Research Foundation Welcomes Jacquie Palisi, Mrs. Legacy United USA and Melanoma Warrior, as Emcee of the 14th Annual Denver Gala

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) will host its 14th Annual Denver Gala on Thursday, September 18 at its new venue, Asterisk Denver. This year's event will recognize the tremendous scientific and treatment advancements that have benefited the melanoma community, honor melanoma patients, thrivers, caregivers and clinicians and raise critical funds enabling the MRF to extend its critical mission. The gala welcomes Jacquie Palisi, Mrs. Legacy United USA and melanoma warrior as the gala emcee. Jacquie Palisi is a fourth-generation Colorado native, Emmy Award-winning television host and longtime advocate for melanoma awareness and prevention. After being diagnosed with malignant melanoma in 2005—and again three more times—Jacquie turned her personal journey into a mission to educate others on the importance of early detection, sun safety and annual skin checks.

"I am truly honored to be this year's emcee for the Melanoma Research Foundation's Denver Gala. As Mrs. Legacy United USA, my platform is rooted in advocacy and education and one cause I care deeply about is skin cancer prevention," said Jacquie Palisi. "They're funding lifesaving research, supporting families and spreading awareness that can literally save lives."

Gala attendees and donors play a vital role in advancing the fight against melanoma, creating a lasting legacy of hope for future generations. Together, the funds raised will fuel groundbreaking research that leads to more FDA treatment approvals and options for melanoma patients, empower patients through support programs, expand educational outreach and drive meaningful advocacy efforts.

During the event, Iovance Biotherapeutics will be recognized with the Corporate Leadership Award for its groundbreaking contributions to melanoma treatment and research. This honor highlights the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and improving patient outcomes.

The MRF will also proudly present the Excellence in Prevention Award to Lori A. Crane, PhD, MPH, in recognition of her exceptional dedication to advancing melanoma prevention. In addition, we will celebrate the incredible strength and courage of Jennifer Melahn, Clarke Octigan and Terry Tucker, honoring them for the bravery they've shown in their melanoma journeys. Finally, the Humanitarian Award will be presented to Martin McCarter, MD, for his outstanding commitment to the melanoma community through compassionate patient care, pioneering research and visionary scientific leadership.

Gala attendees will come together to honor the melanoma community with an unforgettable evening featuring a cocktail reception, elegant seated dinner, inspiring presentations and a powerful awards ceremony.

The MRF extends heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated gala co-chairs — Wendy and Bruce Glazer, Dr. Parth K. Shah and Dr. Shawn E. Young of SurgOne — along with the entire host committee, generous financial sponsors, in-kind partners and all supporters whose collective efforts are instrumental in bringing the 14th Annual Denver Gala to life.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis and the treatment of melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a committed advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website (www.melanoma.org) is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

