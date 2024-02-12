The Mercantile Hotel Is New Orleans' Home Base For Your Mardi Gras Good Times

Situated in the heart of the city and just steps away from the main parade routes, Canal Street, the French Quarter and the Convention Center, The Mercantile Hotel is a cool and comfortable home away from home during Mardi Gras or whenever you visit New Orleans. Post this

This year, guests who book their Mardi Gras stay at The Mercantile can opt for a special package that includes a bottle of sparkling wine, moon pies and beads to get into the Mardi Gras spirit upon arrival. The package also includes two drink tickets to the hotel's Confectionary bar for each note of their stay.

In addition to festive decorations throughout the property, the Confectionary is featuring Mardi Gras-themed drinks that incorporate local craft beers, rums and coffees from the area.

The Mercantile, operated by Innisfree Hotels, is located in the city's historic Warehouse/Arts District and was once the Henderson Sugar Refinery. Legend has it that the friendly spirits of former refinery workers can still be felt roaming the halls and elevators of the upscale hotel. Will they come out during Mardi Gras?

"That depends on whether you are willing to share your king cake and cocktails," joked Ted Ent, President and CEO of Innisfree Hotels. "Ghosts like to have fun too!"

For more information on The Mercantile Hotel or to book a stay, visit themercantilehotelneworleans.com.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 27 hotel properties — about 3,500 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $800 million of assets under management and $180 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

Media Contact

Mary Eva Tredway, Butin PR, 1 404-317-0731, maryeva@butinpr.com

SOURCE Butin PR