The Meta Movement Will Reignite In-Office Culture and Reinvigorate San Francisco's Residential Real Estate Market According to Atlasa Founder and CEO

Studies say there will be a massive shift back to in-office policies for most companies by the end of 2024. Here's how it will impact the real estate market.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On September 5th, 2023, tech giant Meta began requiring employees to come back into the office. This triggered a domino effect among other tech firms like Salesforce, Google, IBM, Twitter and Tesla. Now, 90% of companies say they'll require employees to come back to the office by the end of 2024.
The outcome will cause a profound shift in San Francisco's real estate landscape, revitalizing the local real estate market, driving up demand and price for residential properties. During the pandemic, many tech employees purchased homes in areas outside of San Francisco like Santa Cruz, Lake Tahoe, San Diego, Texas and Florida. As many of these employees are being called back to the office, they will eventually be on the market for a new home in the Bay Area.
Founder and CEO of Atlasa Real Estate (Bay Area based brokerage), Deniz Kahramaner, believes that understanding this transition and its impact on real estate is crucial for businesses, employees, as well as home buyers, sellers and real estate investors as they navigate these rapidly changing landscapes.
