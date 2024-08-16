The Mexican Caribbean Welcomes New Flight Routes, Accommodations and Tourism Offerings Amid its Recently Launched "New Era" Campaign

With key infrastructure developments improving connectivity throughout the state, travelers are encouraged to visit their favorite destination and discover new experiences.
CANCUN, Mexico, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's a "new era" for tourism in the Mexican Caribbean, as the popular destination ends the first half of 2024 strong, most notably with the opening of Tulum Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport (TQO), the launch of Tren Maya service from Cancun International Airport to Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen, notable new hotel developments and the announcement of Mexico's first-ever Michelin recognized restaurants.
AIR SERVICE
Following its unveiling in December 2023, Tulum International Airport welcomed its first international flights from eight gateways in March 2024. Daily nonstop service is now available via JetBlue from New York JFK; Delta from Atlanta; United from Newark, Houston and Chicago O'Hare; and American Airlines from Miami and Charlotte. American also operates twice daily nonstop from Dallas-Fort Worth. Air Canada will launch daily nonstop service from Toronto Pearson in December 2024. Tulum International Airport is the ideal point of transit for U.S. travelers visiting the southern reaches of Riviera Maya, Tulum and Bacalar, allowing them to reach their final destinations faster than ever by reducing ground transfer times by up to two hours of travel in comparison to Cancun.
NEW HOTELS & RESORTS
The Mexican Caribbean's world-renowned hospitality offerings have also expanded over the past six months, with significant openings recently announced. In Cancun, new developments appeal to all price points with all-inclusive properties including Marriott Cancun Resort, AVA Resort Cancun, Hyatt Vivid Grand Island, Dreams Grand Island Cancun and the luxurious adults-only Hotel Mousai Cancun. In Costa Mujeres, a tranquil destination just 30 minutes north of Cancun, SHA Mexico offers integrative programming designed to transform wellbeing. In Riviera Maya, The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai and the newly-reopened Maroma, a Belmond Resort offer upscale escapism at its finest. In November, Isla Mujeres will also welcome a Marriott property with Almare, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort.
CULINARY DEVELOPMENTS
When Mexico's first-ever Michelin nods were announced in April, the Mexican Caribbean shined with One Star designations going to Cocina de Autor Riviera Maya, located within Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen; Le Chique, located within Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun in Puerto Morelos; and HA', located within Hotel Xcaret in Playa del Carmen. Seventeen additional restaurants throughout the region were recognized within the Bib Gourmand and Recommended Restaurant categories, including:
- Axiote Cocina de Mexico, Playa del Carmen – Bib Gourmand
- Cetli, Tulum – Bib Gourmand
- Mestixa, Tulum – Bib Gourmand
- Punta Corcho, Puerto Morelos – Bib Gourmand
- Arca, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant
- Autor, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant
- Bu'ul, Playa del Carmen – Recommended Restaurant
- Casa Banana, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant
- El Fogón, Playa del Carmen – Recommended Restaurant
- Hartwood, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant
- Kiosco Verde, Cancún, Recommended Restaurant
- La Casa De Las Mayoras, Cancún, Recommended Restaurant
- María Dolores, Isla Mujeres – Recommended Restaurant
- NÜ Tulum, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant
- Posada Margherita, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant
- Wild, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant
- Woodend, Playa del Carmen – Recommended Restaurant
"The Mexican Caribbean is one of the world's leading tourism destinations, and we are thrilled to enhance the overall experience for the millions of travelers from around the world who visit each year," said Andres Martinez, Director of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ). "Our beaches, entertainment, and culinary experiences are out of this world, and the Mayan cultural influence felt throughout the region makes any trip to the Mexican Caribbean truly one of a kind. We look forward to introducing return and first-time visitors to our new offerings in the months ahead."
