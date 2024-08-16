The Mexican Caribbean Welcomes New Flight Routes, Accommodations and Tourism Offerings Amid its Recently Launched "New Era" Campaign

"The Mexican Caribbean is one of the world's leading tourism destinations, and we are thrilled to enhance the overall experience for the millions of travelers from around the world who visit each year," said Andres Martinez, Director of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ). Post this

Following its unveiling in December 2023, Tulum International Airport welcomed its first international flights from eight gateways in March 2024. Daily nonstop service is now available via JetBlue from New York JFK; Delta from Atlanta; United from Newark, Houston and Chicago O'Hare; and American Airlines from Miami and Charlotte. American also operates twice daily nonstop from Dallas-Fort Worth. Air Canada will launch daily nonstop service from Toronto Pearson in December 2024. Tulum International Airport is the ideal point of transit for U.S. travelers visiting the southern reaches of Riviera Maya, Tulum and Bacalar, allowing them to reach their final destinations faster than ever by reducing ground transfer times by up to two hours of travel in comparison to Cancun.

NEW HOTELS & RESORTS

The Mexican Caribbean's world-renowned hospitality offerings have also expanded over the past six months, with significant openings recently announced. In Cancun, new developments appeal to all price points with all-inclusive properties including Marriott Cancun Resort, AVA Resort Cancun, Hyatt Vivid Grand Island, Dreams Grand Island Cancun and the luxurious adults-only Hotel Mousai Cancun. In Costa Mujeres, a tranquil destination just 30 minutes north of Cancun, SHA Mexico offers integrative programming designed to transform wellbeing. In Riviera Maya, The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai and the newly-reopened Maroma, a Belmond Resort offer upscale escapism at its finest. In November, Isla Mujeres will also welcome a Marriott property with Almare, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort.

CULINARY DEVELOPMENTS

When Mexico's first-ever Michelin nods were announced in April, the Mexican Caribbean shined with One Star designations going to Cocina de Autor Riviera Maya, located within Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen; Le Chique, located within Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun in Puerto Morelos; and HA', located within Hotel Xcaret in Playa del Carmen. Seventeen additional restaurants throughout the region were recognized within the Bib Gourmand and Recommended Restaurant categories, including:

Axiote Cocina de Mexico , Playa del Carmen – Bib Gourmand

, Playa del Carmen – Bib Gourmand Cetli, Tulum – Bib Gourmand

– Bib Gourmand Mestixa, Tulum – Bib Gourmand

– Bib Gourmand Punta Corcho, Puerto Morelos – Bib Gourmand

– Bib Gourmand Arca, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant

– Recommended Restaurant Autor, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant

– Recommended Restaurant Bu'ul, Playa del Carmen – Recommended Restaurant

Casa Banana, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant

– Recommended Restaurant El Fogón, Playa del Carmen – Recommended Restaurant

Hartwood, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant

– Recommended Restaurant Kiosco Verde, Cancún, Recommended Restaurant

La Casa De Las Mayoras, Cancún, Recommended Restaurant

María Dolores, Isla Mujeres – Recommended Restaurant

– Recommended Restaurant NÜ Tulum , Tulum – Recommended Restaurant

, – Recommended Restaurant Posada Margherita , Tulum – Recommended Restaurant

, – Recommended Restaurant Wild, Tulum – Recommended Restaurant

– Recommended Restaurant Woodend, Playa del Carmen – Recommended Restaurant

"The Mexican Caribbean is one of the world's leading tourism destinations, and we are thrilled to enhance the overall experience for the millions of travelers from around the world who visit each year," said Andres Martinez, Director of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ). "Our beaches, entertainment, and culinary experiences are out of this world, and the Mayan cultural influence felt throughout the region makes any trip to the Mexican Caribbean truly one of a kind. We look forward to introducing return and first-time visitors to our new offerings in the months ahead."

For more information on the Mexican Caribbean, please visit www.mexicancaribbean.travel/

