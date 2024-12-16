The Miami Herald Names FirstService Residential a Miami-Dade Favorite for the Second Consecutive Year

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hospitality mindset of our teams, who work tirelessly to simplify community living and enhance the quality of life for the residents we serve," said Landy Labadie, vice president of community solutions. Post this

The Miami-Dade Favorites contest highlights the businesses, people, and places most cherished by the community. This year, more than 247,000 votes were cast to name the top three winners in hundreds of categories. FirstService Residential, the leading residential property management company in Miami and throughout the U.S. and Canada, earned the gold badge as the top winner in its category.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hospitality mindset of our teams, who work tirelessly to simplify community living and enhance the quality of life for the residents we serve,” said Landy Labadie, vice president of community solutions. “We’re proud to be acknowledged for our commitment to providing exceptional service and creating meaningful connections within our communities.”

Winners of the 2024 Miami-Dade Favorites contest were featured in a magazine distributed by The Miami Herald on December 15, 2024. Find the property management category on pages 66-67.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community’s specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

