The Michigan Center for Employee Ownership (MICEO) Hires First Program Coordinator

The Michigan Center for Employee Ownership (MICEO) announces that it has hired Katie Lehmkuhl as the organization's first Program Coordinator. Lehmkuhl has a strong record of fostering connections within the nonprofit sector to help nonprofits succeed. The Program Coordinator is primarily responsible for coordinating local events in the Grand Rapids area, assisting with marketing and public relations, and maintaining grants compliance.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Michigan Center for Employee Ownership (MICEO) announces it has hired Katie Lehmkuhl as the organization's first Program Coordinator. Lehmkuhl specializes in strategic financial planning, fundraising data analytics, grant writing, and fostering donor and employee relations. The Program Coordinator is primarily responsible for coordinating local events in the Grand Rapids area, assisting with marketing and public relations, and maintaining grants compliance.

MICEO Executive Director, Roy Messing, said of Lehmkuhl's hiring, "We are so excited to welcome Katie. Her experience is exactly what we need as we focus on expansion in the coming years."

With 12 years of experience in fund development and board service for nonprofits across Michigan, Lehmkuhl has a strong record of fostering connections within the nonprofit sector to help nonprofits succeed. She was nominated for the Young Nonprofit Professional of the Year in Grand Rapids in recognition of these efforts. In her prior roles she has worked with hyper local organizations, and has developed statewide capital campaigns to secure long term fundraising success.

Lehmkuhl said of her new position, "Employee owned businesses not only have integrity towards their mission, but grow in wealth. I am thrilled to represent EOX, and help spread awareness of these benefits to communities throughout Michigan."

About the Michigan Center for Employee Ownership (MICEO)

The Michigan Center for Employee Ownership is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2022 that serves as the central hub for information and resources around employee ownership in Michigan. MICEO is part of the Employee Ownership Expansion Network (EOX) – a network of 24 state centers. Its mission is to educate business owners and their advisors (lawyers, bankers, accountants, wealth advisors) on the benefits of employee ownership via Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), worker cooperatives, and Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs). MICEO provides resources, case studies and articles, and a list of service providers who can assist with employee ownership transitions. MICEO serves the entire state of Michigan. To learn more, visit https://miceo.org.

Media Contact

Roy Messing, Michigan Center for Employee Ownership, 1 440-567-1060, [email protected], https://www.miceo.org/

SOURCE Michigan Center for Employee Ownership