The Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire Suits Up for 2024 Season with New Attractions and Entertainment

This season, an 8-foot-tall human hamster wheel will offer a playful twist to crafting snow cones.

Further incentivizing Season Pass holders this year, the Faire will feature a rotation of three exciting daredevil acts:

June 29-30 : The Harmless Danger Juggling Show promises a thrilling mix of dry comedy and skillful juggling.

: The Harmless Danger Juggling Show promises a thrilling mix of dry comedy and skillful juggling. July 6-7 : Paolo Garbanzo, acclaimed international jester, showcases his award-winning talent.

: Paolo Garbanzo, acclaimed international jester, showcases his award-winning talent. July 13-14 : Doug Stafford of Bad Ideas Entertainment brings his daring mix of juggling, magic, and fire to the stage.

Returning this season, The Knights of Gore will bring unscripted, live steel combat where medieval fighters battle fiercely, allowing audiences to support their favorite warriors in real competitive bouts.

After delighting audiences for one weekend last season, "Shakespeare Approves!" returns for the full run of MFRF. Experience interactive Shakespearean adventures full of comedy, action, and engaging storytelling suitable for all ages.

Also returning is the beloved cast of the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire, back with "All Good Things," a new scripted play written by Tim Bristol, within an original fantasy world created by Daniel GreenWolf and Anthony Miron. The story is complemented by breathtaking battles staged by the Faire's fight crew, dubbed "Not in the Face Productions."

Guests can become part of the action, trying their hand at axe and knife-throwing, javelin, and archery, and put their skills to the test in the "Fight the Knight" challenge. Those looking for more laid-back fun will enjoy shopping with more than 80 artisan vendors, including a variety of delicious food vendors serving up traditional favorites and crowd pleasers.

Celebrating its 12th season in Warsaw Park, the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire continues to be a cornerstone of Connecticut Valley's cultural scene. The event offers a space for inclusive self-expression and encourages attendees to immerse themselves in a world of fantasy.

The Faire will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a special after-hours pub sing and fire show on Saturday evenings, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Advance tickets are on sale now at www.mfrenfaire.com and are date-specific. Discounts are available for seniors, military veterans, and children under 14. Admission is free for children aged 4 and under. Tickets will be sold at the gate, pending capacity.

About Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire

Managed by Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire is an integral part of a family of events that include Philly Faire - The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire®, The Delaware Renaissance Faire (Delafaire), and the upcoming Bucks County Renaissance Faire.

