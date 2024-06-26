The Midtown Group Continues Expansion with Announcement of Strategic Public Sector Team

"This team's growth is a testament to all that our organization has accomplished over the last year and this move will allow us to continue to provide innovative staffing and solutions for government agencies," said Helen Stefan Moreau, President and CEO of The Midtown Group. Post this

Rob Russell, who joined The Midtown Group in July 2023 from General Dynamics, heads the team's client capture and service delivery aspects as Senior Director of Capture Strategy & Operations. With a 25-year background in managing government contracts and business growth, Rob brings a proven track record of successfully executing large public sector projects to the team. Since joining Midtown, he has helped develop structure and processes that have revamped the company's client acquisition and retention strategies.

Lorie DuBasky, who joined the team in March 2023, serves as the team's Senior Growth Capture Manager of Federal Services. In this role, she helps the Midtown Group establish contract partnerships with large and small like-minded organizations. Since joining the team, Lorie has become a key advocate for partners, which has resulted in expanded opportunities for Midtown across the public sector.

Joanna Swann has taken the reins in developing the organization's public sector recruitment and service delivery strategies as Director of Talent Fulfillment & Delivery for the Public Sector.

Jose Contin and Lisa Gardner lead the development of The Midtown Group's public sector projects, while Nancy Green continues to direct the organization's public sector proposals.

"We are thrilled to introduce our newly formalized public sector team, which continues to provide innovative staffing and solutions for government agencies across the country," said Helen Stefan Moreau, President and CEO of The Midtown Group. "This team's growth is a testament to all that our organization has accomplished over the last year and shifting our organizational structure to have delineated private and public sector teams, will help us scale even more rapidly moving forward."

Since their expansion, the firm's growth has received recognition with various award wins including the Inc. Regionals 2024 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Mid-Atlantic Region, Inc 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America, and Washington Business Journals's Lists of Fastest-Growing Companies, Largest Temporary Staffing Companies, and Largest Women-Owned Businesses. Additional notable recognitions include the Women President Organization's 2024 List of Fastest Growing Women-Owned Companies in America, Staffing Industry Analyst's List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Companies, and University of Florida's Gator100 List of Fastest Growing Gator Businesses in the World.

The team attributes much of its growth to the expansion of its public sector services and customer base.

The firm's culture has also received numerous accolades including being featured as a Best Place to Work by both Inc. Magazine and the Washington Business Journal, in addition to recognition on the Washington Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy list and Corporate Diversity Index list.

The Midtown Group (Midtown) is a certified, woman-owned business that provides staffing services and solutions across 36 states. Over the past 35 years, Midtown has evolved from a staffing firm to an organization capable of delivering flexible solutions and services. We make a tireless effort to meet and exceed the requirements of our clients and candidates in an ever-changing market.

