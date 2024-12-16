The Midtown Group Receives Multiple Honors for Company Culture in 2024

The Midtown Group announced that it has been recognized for its company culture, with different honors from five prestigious awards and lists.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Midtown Group, a WBENC-certified woman-owned business based in Washington, D.C. that has provided flexible staffing and solutions for over 35 years, announced today that it has been recognized for its company culture, with different honors from five prestigious awards and lists.

These honors celebrate Midtown's commitment to fostering a positive and diverse workplace through its 'Love What You Do' promise to all employees.

The firm was featured on this year's Washington Business Journal List of Best Places to Work in Greater Washington, marking the second year in a row that they have appeared on this list and its 12th appearance since 2013. This award honored over 100 local companies based on an employee survey focused on engagement and satisfaction. Midtown's employees reported a 95% engagement and satisfaction rate based on survey responses and praised the team's "collaborative environment" and "inspirational work."

Midtown was also listed on this year's Inc. Best Workplaces List. Inc.'s Best Workplaces list recognizes the company cultures that thrive in the face of adversity. Honorees are places where people love to work and that set the standard for excellence in company culture. This year, Midtown received an astounding 96% engagement and satisfaction score from its employee responses.

For the second year in a row, Midtown was also featured on this year's Staffing Industry Analysts' Diversity Owned Staffing Firms List. As a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, Midtown is proud to once again be featured on this prestigious list along with over 230 diversity-owned suppliers from across the United States and Canada.

This year also marked Midtown's first-ever ranking on Washington Business Journal's Corporate Diversity Index for Small Companies, representing one of the 36 companies in the greater Washington D.C. area to be recognized. This accolade is ranked by the percentage of total employees that identify as people of color across employees, c-suite, board and owners.

Midtown's extensive philanthropic program earned recognition from the Washington Business Journal on its 2024 Corporate Philanthropy List. This list honors the region's most active and inspirational organizations that have made a difference in their communities through philanthropic work. This year marks Midtown's second consecutive year on the list, coming in at #4 for 2024, the firm's highest ever ranking. In 2024, Midtown raised record breaking levels of contributions and donations from staff, with every dollar matched by Midtown's CEO.

"These honors are a reflection of the dedication and care that this team has for each other and our candidates, " said Helen Stefan Moreau, Founder and CEO of The Midtown Group." I am so grateful for these honors and appreciative of the hard work that my team has put in to build and support a culture around making our 'Love What You Do' promise a reality for everyone who works with us."

Notable accolades across the range of culture-related awards noted below, include:

The company earned an engagement and satisfaction score of 96.46%.

100% of Midtown's staff reported being recognized for contributing to the organization's success.

95% of Midtown's staff agreed that the senior leaders of the organization value people as their most important resource.

Employees rated the company's benefit offerings 27% higher than the average for same sized companies in the region.

One of the top words used to describe the Midtown work environment was "entrepreneurial."

About The Midtown Group

Founded in 1989, The Midtown Group pioneered 360-degree staffing services and solutions for nearly 200 organizations across the public and private sectors. Established as a certified women-owned business, Midtown is a rapidly expanding consultancy operating nationwide. Committed to delivering its unique Red Carpet Service, Midtown ensures that all clients achieve their goals by providing customized staffing services and solutions with unparalleled speed and expertise, especially in mission-critical and urgent situations.

Since its inception, Midtown's seasoned team has crafted flexible solutions tailored to the unique needs and cultures of its clients and their customers, delivering those solutions with complete infrastructure and oversight in as little as two weeks. The team lives by the promise that every employee should "Love What They Do", and every client should love the work delivered for them. For more information visit www.themidtowngroup.com.

