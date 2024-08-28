The Midtown Group Receives Multiple Honors for Growth in the Past Year

"I am so grateful to lead a team that is committed to helping us and our partners reach Everest-sized heights," said Helen Stefan-Moreau, Founder and President of The Midtown Group. "These honors are a testament to our team's resilience and desire to help our customers shatter every ceiling." Post this

The team was also featured on this year's Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest-Growing Private-Owned Companies in America and Inc.'s list of Fastest Growing Companies in the Mid-Atlantic Region lists. This honor marked the team's sixth time being featured on the Inc. 5000 list and its highest-ever ranking at #2836. This also marked the second year in a row that Midtown was featured on Inc.'s List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Mid-Atlantic.

The firm was also featured on the Women Presidents Organization's 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies of 2024, marking its first appearance on this list and reflecting the firm's rapid growth.

Midtown was listed at #54 on this year's Gator100 list, presented by the University of Florida, which celebrates the fastest-growing Gator-owned businesses in the world. This ranking marked Midtown's fourth-ever appearance on this list.

"I am so grateful to lead a team of such hard-working individuals who are committed to helping us and our partners reach Everest-sized heights," said Helen Stefan-Moreau, Founder and President of The Midtown Group. "These honors are a testament to our team's resilience and constant desire to help our customers shatter every ceiling."

Founded in 1989, The Midtown Group pioneers 360-degree staffing services and solutions for organizations across both public and private sectors. Established as a certified women-owned business, Midtown is a rapidly expanding consultancy operating nationwide. Committed to delivering Red Carpet Service, Midtown ensures that all clients achieve their mission goals by providing customized staffing services and solutions with unparalleled speed and expertise, especially in mission-critical and urgent situations. Since its inception, Midtown's seasoned Program Management Office has crafted flexible solutions tailored to the unique needs and cultures of its clients, delivering those solutions with complete infrastructure and oversight in as little as two weeks. The team lives by the promise that every employee should "Love What They Do", ensuring that all clients love the work delivered to them. For more information visit www.themidtowngroup.com.

