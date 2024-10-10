The Midtown Group Welcomes Brendon Davis as President of Staffing Solutions

Brendon Davis has joined The Midtown Group in the newly-created position of President of Staffing Solutions where he will spearhead the company's expansion into new and core markets as it closes out a record year of revenue, especially in the public sector line of business. Post this

Under Davis' direction, The DAVIS Companies garnered numerous accolades including as a 10-year winner of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Awards for both client and talent satisfaction. Davis, himself, was also named to the 40 under 40 list by both the Boston and Worcester Business Journals.

"I've known Brendon Davis for a long time, and he is a staffing industry legend," said Moreau. "His presence will add a whole new level to both our team and the red-carpet service that we provide to our clients. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Brendon through the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and know that he will add even more depth and breadth to our amazing team as we pursue our strategic growth plans."

Davis expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter: "I've taken many valuable lessons from two decades at a successful, rapidly growing staffing practice that I'm excited to share with the team at Midtown, which is on a similar trajectory," said Davis. "Helen and Midtown are already industry powerhouses, and their approach to delivering complex staffing services and solutions to clients aligns perfectly with the consultative, customized approach I've honed throughout my career. I'm excited to apply my experience in identifying and growing specialized vertical practice areas both organically and through acquisitions to help Midtown rapidly scale our unique business strategy across the country."

Davis will join the executive leadership team, led by Founder and CEO, Helen Stefan Moreau, and assume key operational responsibilities for the company. He is based in the Boston area.

About The Midtown Group

Founded in 1989, The Midtown Group pioneered 360-degree staffing services and solutions for nearly 200 organizations across the public and private sectors. Established as a certified women-owned business, Midtown is a rapidly expanding consultancy operating nationwide. Committed to delivering its unique Red Carpet Service, Midtown ensures that all clients achieve their mission goals by providing customized staffing services and solutions with unparalleled speed and expertise, especially in mission-critical and urgent situations.

Since its inception, Midtown's seasoned team has crafted flexible solutions tailored to the unique needs and cultures of its clients and their customers, delivering those solutions with complete infrastructure and oversight in as little as two weeks. The team lives by the promise that every employee should "Love What They Do", and every client should love the work delivered for them. For more information visit www.themidtowngroup.com.

