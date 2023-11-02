The Mind-bending Mushroom: Expanding Consciousness and Cultural Acceptance of Psychedelic Alkaloids as Medicinal Tools, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Because of renewed interest in entheogenic plant molecules as therapeutics, there is a large body of research building around psychedelic alkaloids found in the fungi kingdom. Post this

In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss the pharmacology and chemistry of tryptamines, beta-carbolines, isoxazoles and ergolines classes of alkaloids and their use in psychedelic medicine.

Join this webinar and learn about the history, chemistry and pharmacology behind some of the most notorious alkaloids in human history.

Join Danielle St. Germaine, Scientist II, Forensic Chemistry Division, Cayman Chemical, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 11am PST (2pm EST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Mind-bending Mushroom: Expanding Consciousness and Cultural Acceptance of Psychedelic Alkaloids as Medicinal Tools.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks