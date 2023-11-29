The Mindset Platform™ by GumGum Introduces Groundbreaking Index - Unlocking Actionable Insights for Brands to Better Align Ads with Consumer Interests

"The Mindset Platform will fundamentally change how brands advertise going forward." Post this

The introduction of the Mindset Index, offered through GumGum's unified platform, marks a significant milestone for brands seeking to navigate the complexities of consumer attention without relying on invasive personal data. It provides brands with a holistic, action-driven insight that identifies which content categories capture the most audience attention. Brands can leverage the Mindset Index across GumGum's scaled platform, which reaches over 550 million people monthly.

"The Mindset Platform will fundamentally change how brands advertise going forward. Up until now, contextual and attention insights have remained siloed, leaving it up to the brands to make sense of how to take action off the data. The Mindset Index serves as the brand's gateway to truly understanding the moments that capture their audience's attention, campaign-by-campaign, at scale," said GumGum CEO Phil Schraeder. "We are already seeing this Index unlock new categories and audiences for brands and help to reshape their campaign messaging and strategies, driving a deeper connection between a brand and their audiences. This is a game-changer for the industry, and we are excited to lead the charge."

The Mindset Index emerges as an essential tool for brands. This first-of-its-kind metric marries the power of advanced contextual intelligence with the precision of attention measurement to help brands:

Find New Audiences and Innovate With a Differentiated Strategy: Discover untapped audience segments interested in your brand that respect consumer privacy, circumventing the need for cookies and personal identifiers

Pinpoint Audience Focus and Engagement: Learn where your brand message resonates most with audiences across the content they consume

Elevate Creative Strategies: Use newfound content category insights to fuel creative strategies and maximize outcomes

"GumGum's Mindset Index is more than just a metric; it's a conduit for brands to forge deeper, more authentic connections and successful outcomes with their audiences. Earlier this year Domino's found that 'Fitness and Health' content drove a considerable amount of attention to their pizza delivery campaign, unlocking a whole new audience segment for Domino's to target that resulted in upwards of 398% return on ad spend (ROAS)," Schraeder said.

