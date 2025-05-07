The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and Panopto Announce Partnership to Advance AI Adoption in Education

Partnership empowers Ukrainian institutions with cutting-edge AI video tools and a shared research agenda on the future of learning

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and Panopto, a global leader in AI-powered video learning, today announced a landmark partnership to integrate generative artificial intelligence technologies across Ukrainian educational institutions. As part of this collaboration, Ukrainian universities will gain free access to Elai, Panopto's AI-driven video creation platform, to support the modernization of digital learning.

This partnership is formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation, marking a significant step forward in the Ministry's strategy to enhance educational delivery with cutting-edge technologies.

Educational institutions selected for participation will receive licenses to Elai's platform, which enables the rapid creation of high-quality, interactive video content—without the need for traditional production resources. Elai features over 80 AI voice avatars, supports 75+ languages, and includes a powerful suite of tools such as text-to-video conversion, a multifunctional editor, and interactive video elements.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to equipping educators with innovative tools that enhance teaching and learning, even in the face of disruption," said Shvadchak Roksolana, Director General of the Directorate of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. "Through this collaboration with Panopto and Elai, we're expanding access to high-impact educational content across the country."

In addition to technology access, the partnership includes a research component to study the evolving role of AI in education. Joint research efforts will explore educator and student perceptions of AI avatars in the classroom, evaluate the pedagogical effectiveness of AI tools, and identify emerging best practices for using generative AI to support instruction and learning design.

"We're proud to support Ukraine's educators and learners as they explore new ways to teach, learn, and connect," said Vitalii Romanchenko, Director of AI Strategy at Panopto and co-founder of Elai. "This collaboration underscores our belief that AI can make education more accessible, engaging, and resilient."

The program will prioritize institutions currently delivering education in online or hybrid formats.

Applications will be reviewed by the joint project team from the Ministry and Panopto.

An example of a video created using Elai is available here. Explore how Elai and Panopto can enhance learning at elai.io and panopto.com.

About Elai and Panopto

Founded in 2021 and acquired by Panopto in 2024, Elai is a Ukrainian startup specializing in transforming text into engaging video content voiced by AI avatars. Designed for educators, L&D teams, and communicators, Elai supports 75+ languages and offers more than 80 voice avatars.

Panopto is the leading AI-powered video learning platform for education and enterprise. Trusted by universities and organizations around the world, Panopto enables users to create, manage, and share video content at scale. With integrated generative AI tools, interactive playback, and secure content management, Panopto helps institutions bring learning to life.

