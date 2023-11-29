The Minnesota Wild Will Once Again Honor Minnesota's First Responders and The Front Line Foundation at Dec. 14 Game

"the sacrifices our first responders make to protect us " Post this

"It is an honor to be asked to be a part of this game and the meaning behind it," said Suzanne Holt, President and CEO of TFLF. "Each time we have participated in this event, we leave feeling both uplifted and hopeful for our men and women on the front lines."

The Wild's Hometown Heroes Front Line Workers Ticket Pack includes an exclusive, Wild-branded Hometown Heroes t-shirt, a pregame on-ice photo, and a pregame gathering. A portion of each ticket pack purchased will go to benefit the Front Line Foundation.

Before the puck drops, Sgt Joel Legut who serves in SWAT Security Operations for Washington County will make the famous "Let's Play Hockey" call.

"This is an honor for me," said Legut. "I am extremely thankful for the support of The Front Line Foundation. They are going a great job of supporting the 60,000 first responders in this state."

Recently, TFLF donated funds totaling $14,399 to purchase nine new ballistics helmets for the Washington County SWAT Team. "We are very happy to help the first responders of Washington County," said Holt. "We have learned that when our men and women protecting us are safer, we too are safer."

Since its inception in late 2018, The Front Line Foundation has supported Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs and members of the National Guard across Minnesota, to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation's mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which is not included in department budgets.

To date The Frontline Foundation has paid out $448,000 in death benefits and equipment funding since it was founded in 2018.

"We are only able to offer support because of the generosity of those who support us financially throughout the year and at our annual Golf Tournament each September," said Holt. "The need for financial assistance among our first responders has never been greater. An event like the Hometown Heroes Game gives us a chance to tell our story and hopefully find further support."

About The Front Line Foundation:The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Frontline Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged, and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of needed safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information, please visit http://www.thefrontlinemn.org

