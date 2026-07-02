The Misfits and KnuckleBonz360™ Unleash a Fiendish New Dimension with a First-of-its-kind Immersive Experience

Misfits Join KnuckleBonz360 Immersive Music Fan Platform Coming Summer 2026

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For Immediate Release: June 30, 2026 | Walnut Creek, CA KnuckleBonz® today announces an official collaboration with the legendary Misfits to bring their genre-defying world of horror and punk rock into KnuckleBonz360™ BackStage Experience, a first-of-its-kind immersive 3D digital platform launching Summer 2026.

KnuckleBonz360™ is a digital platform featuring immersive 3D worlds built to celebrate the iconic

imagery of great bands and artists. With 20+ band worlds launching in 2026, KnuckleBonz360™ BackStage Experience gives fans a place to connect with other fans, play mini-games, shop for exclusive collectibles, and explore as iconic album art and imagery come to life!

"When we set out to build KnuckleBonz360, we knew The Misfits had to be part of it. The Fiend and all the horror-punk madness of this band will allow us to deliver 3D experiences that we could only imagine a few years ago. Our physical products with the Misfits will now become living and breathing 3D beings that fans can embrace," says Tony Simerman, CEO and Creative Director of KnuckleBonz Corp.

The Misfits BackStage Experience is developed by a team of incredibly talented artists, engineers and enthusiastic music superfans. The creators are also fans! Misfits' fans worldwide can come together in KnuckleBonz360 to celebrate the band's legacy and walk among the iconic Misfits imagery that has influenced generations of horror punk and metal fans.

"This unique artistic and technological fusion brings a Fiendish new Misfits dimension to life. One filled with living, breathing visuals from another world you can face in the virtual flesh. A realm where fans and fiends can interact not only with each other, but with all they've come to know and love visually and stylistically from the famously monstrous world of the Misfits." — Jerry Only.

Fans will enter The Misfits BackStage Experience and explore a world built around the band's most iconic imagery, from their world famous "Fiend" Skull mascot, to the nightmarish living dead counterparts of "Earth AD" and the "Die Die My Darling" damsel to name just a few; as well as the unmistakable devilock laden custom-spiked persona of Misfits founding member Jerry Only himself, KnuckleBonz360 and the super detailed collectible series capture all theatrical energy that has defined The Misfits' legacy for decades.

The Misfits BackStage Experience will feature digital collectibles and other physical collectibles and merch that ships worldwide. This multi-player world allows Misfits fans to connect and explore together. The experience launches Summer 2026.

Join the KnuckleBonz360™ BackStage Experience waitlist at knucklebonz360.com.

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ABOUT KNUCKLEBONZ® KnuckleBonz Corp. (KnuckleBonz.com) (KnuckleBonz360.com) is a music merchandising and immersive digital experience company dedicated to the music superfan. Founded in 2003, KnuckleBonz® has spent over two decades creating high-end collectibles and content focusing on music, art, and collector culture. With the launch of KnuckleBonz360™ (knucklebonz360.com), the company continues its mission to deliver next-level experiences and merchandise for the fans who live and breathe music. KnuckleBonz® is a registered trademark of KnuckleBonz Corp. KnuckleBonz360™ is a pending trademark of KnuckleBonz Corp.

Media Contact:

Ashley Simerman

[email protected]

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Additional Resources:

Misfits x KnuckleBonz360 - Official Launch Trailer

Misfits x KnuckleBonz360 - more details and special offers for early access fans

More about KnuckleBonz360

Media Contact

Ashley Simerman, KnuckleBonz Inc., 1 800-638-4180 82, [email protected], knucklebonz360.com

SOURCE KnuckleBonz Inc.