The Missing Link Between Longevity and Gut Health: Why Supplement Delivery Technology Matters

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longevity and gut health have become two of the most closely watched areas in consumer wellness, but the supplement category has largely treated them as separate conversations. Consumers interested in cellular energy, metabolic resilience, and healthy aging are often asked to build multi-product routines, while gut health products are positioned as a separate daily step. CADDARA enters the category with a different thesis: the two systems are connected, and the delivery format should reflect that connection.

Longevity and gut health have become two of the most closely watched areas in consumer wellness, but the supplement category has largely treated them as separate conversations. Consumers interested in cellular energy, metabolic resilience, and healthy aging are often asked to build multi-product routines, while gut health products are positioned as a separate daily step. CADDARA enters the category with a different thesis: the two systems are connected, and the delivery format should reflect that connection.

The separation has not been purely strategic. Combining longevity compounds such as NAD+ and NMN with live probiotic cultures in a single capsule presents a real formulation challenge. Stomach acid can degrade sensitive active ingredients before they reach the areas of the body where absorption is most effective. As a result, many brands keep these categories apart, leaving consumers with more products to manage, higher routine costs, and inconsistent compliance. CADDARA was developed to address that structural gap.

The brand's proprietary Double-Capsule Technology is designed to protect active ingredients as they move through the stomach environment and support delivery to the small intestine, where absorption is more favorable. By pairing longevity-focused compounds with probiotic cultures inside a protective capsule system, CADDARA aims to make the combination more practical, credible, and consumer-friendly than a traditional supplement stack.

Scientific interest in the gut microbiome continues to reshape how consumers understand energy, immunity, nutrient absorption, and metabolic health. These functions are also central to the broader conversation around healthy aging. For CADDARA, the opportunity is not simply to place trending ingredients into one product, but to build a formulation architecture that supports both sides of the equation without asking consumers to choose between simplicity and sophistication.

CADDARA enters the market not as another single-ingredient longevity brand, but as a systems-level answer to a practical consumer problem: how to support cellular health and gut health in one accessible daily routine. The brand combines ingredient selection, capsule design, and third-party testing to create a more complete positioning than standard NAD+, NMN, or probiotic products alone.

CADDARA launches with two SKUs engineered around this thesis. ELEVATE pairs Liposomal NAD+ and Resveratrol with a multi-strain probiotic complex, targeting cellular energy and gut health in a single formulation. ACTIVATE combines Liposomal NMN and gut probiotic complex, targeting cellular renewal and digestive health simultaneously. Both products share the Double-Capsule Delay-Release delivery architecture and are available as individual SKUs or as The Longevity Duo, an exclusive TikTok Shop bundle that positions the two products as a complete cellular health system.

The brand's decision to launch exclusively on TikTok Shop also reflects a shift in how wellness consumers discover and evaluate premium products. Science-backed supplement brands have traditionally entered the market through specialty retail, direct-to-consumer websites, or Amazon. CADDARA is taking a TikTok-first approach, meeting consumers on the platform where education, product discovery, and purchase behavior increasingly converge.

CADDARA grand opening exclusively on TikTok Shop on June 17, 2026. Follow @caddara (https://www.tiktok.com/@caddarashop) on TikTok for launch content, science education, and exclusive offers.

About CADDARA

CADDARA is a science-led supplement brand focused on cellular health, gut health, and advanced delivery technology. Built on proprietary Double-Capsule Delay-Release Technology and third-party tested formulations, CADDARA develops accessible luxury supplements designed to support modern daily wellness routines with precision and simplicity. Science That Stays With You. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop.

Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

CADDARA INC

[email protected]

www.caddara.com

@caddara on TikTok

Media Contact

Lydia Wu, Caddara, 1 6267781699, [email protected], https://www.tiktok.com/@caddarashop

SOURCE Caddara