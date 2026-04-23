The Missing LINK: Introducing LINK.2.1 and LINK.2.2 from L.A.B. Golf

"After years of development, we are so excited to be able to offer our technology in more traditional styles. It's the most pure combination of tradition and technology we've ever produced, and we are stoked!" Post this

The LINK.2.1 custom putter is a narrow body blade with a slimmer footprint that offers a classic appearance, while the LINK.2.2 custom putter is a square back blade delivering a wider profile and a slightly larger footprint. Both models feature a 100% CNC milled 303 stainless steel head finished in a sleek black PVD.

"Putters are SUCH a personal thing. Everyone prioritizes different aspects of a putter design differently. While our technology was in its adolescence, our designs were constrained by certain realities around size and shaft location, but our R&D team has been adamant that we need to have something in our lineup for everyone." said L.A.B. Golf Founder Sam Hahn. "After years of development, we are so excited to be able to offer our technology in more traditional styles. It's the most pure combination of tradition and technology we've ever produced, and we are stoked!"

As with all L.A.B. putters, every LINK.2.1 and LINK.2.2 is hand-balanced and assembled, passing through up to 10 different stages of craftsmanship before reaching the end of the production process. The Custom versions allow golfers to select their preferred lie angle, shaft length, head weight, alignment marking, shaft, and grip.

LINK.2.1 and LINK.2.2 are available now online and at authorized retailers across the world starting April 23. The Stock model is available for $499, with Custom versions starting at $599. Golfers can explore all golf putter options through L.A.B. Golf's official website.

About L.A.B. Golf

Rolling a golf ball into a hole shouldn't be complicated. Yet for golfers around the world, putting is the most challenging part of the game. L.A.B. Golf was created to simplify things. The company believes it's possible for all golfers to be excited about putting.

For more information on L.A.B. Golf, visit labgolf.com.

Media Contact

Mark Yasak, L.A.B. Golf, 1 (630) 525-1593, [email protected], https://labgolf.com/

SOURCE L.A.B. Golf