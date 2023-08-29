The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Announce the 31st Annual Festival of Lights

"This event represents a time of joy, unity, and celebration," says Kelly & Duane Roberts, Keepers of the Inn. "We're thrilled to welcome everyone to The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights." Tweet this

Following the Switch On Ceremony, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa will host the Festival of Lights public concert, boasting a celebrity-packed lineup, including performances by Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, Tommy Tutone, Grammy Award Winner Skin Martin of Dazz Band/former lead singer of Kool & The Gang, Dean Torrence of Jan & Dean, Eliott Lurie of Looking Glass, and Jason Scheff, former lead singer of Chicago, all backed by the dynamic Live 61 dance band.

For over three decades, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights has captivated the hearts of the Inland Empire Southern California community and is a cherished holiday tradition, earning the title of "Best Public Lights Display" by USA Today. Year by year, the festival's popularity grows, attracting an increasing number of visitors to The Historic Mission Inn. "This event represents a time of joy, unity, and celebration," says Kelly & Duane Roberts, Keepers of the Inn. "We're thrilled to welcome everyone to The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights."

To elevate the holiday experience, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is now offering festive packages including the Holiday Elf Package, Mistletoe Magic, and Eat, Drink, and Be Merry. These packages provide delightful culinary offerings, in addition to exclusive holiday amenities, ensuring an unforgettable stay at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa during the Festival of Lights.

For further details, booking information, and updates about The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights, please visit www.missioninn.com/about/festival-of-lights or call 951-784-0300.

