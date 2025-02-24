The Modern Data Company and Acies Global Partner to Accelerate Enterprise Data Readiness with the DataOS platform

The Modern Data Company announced a collaboration with Acies Global to help clients transform complex enterprise data into business-ready data products for the AI-powered future, while significantly expanding their combined global reach and presence in key industries like retail, IoT and manufacturing.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Modern Data Company, a pioneer in data products that radically simplify how enterprises activate their data, today announced a collaboration with Acies Global, a global consulting firm specializing in solving complex data challenges. This partnership will help clients transform complex enterprise data into business-ready data products for the AI-powered future, while significantly expanding their combined global reach and presence in key industries like retail, IoT and manufacturing.

Data complexity has become a major obstacle for businesses of all sizes. Despite record levels of data investment, enterprises struggle to make their data business-ready across multiple platforms and tools. Through the DataOS platform, this partnership will support enterprises in unifying their fragmented data landscape, reducing the time to market required for solving business problems. Together, Acies and Modern Data Company will support enterprises in enabling faster and more trustworthy data access to deliver business-ready data at scale.

"All too often, data becomes a barrier instead of the engine that supports the success and growth of a business," said Saurabh Gupta, Head of Strategy, Revenue and Growth at The Modern Data Company. "This partnership reflects a shared belief that when data is structured into reusable data products, it becomes a strategic asset capable of transforming business performance. We're excited to collaborate with Acies to help businesses worldwide become AI-ready and solve complex challenges that will prepare our clients for the future."

"We're excited to collaborate with Acies to empower businesses worldwide become AI-ready and solve complex challenges that will prepare our clients for the future and secure a competitive advantage," said Bhava Kompala, Head of Partnerships, The Modern Data Company.

"Today, we see that effective decision making within enterprises needs cross-disciplinary insights, but the data is typically siloed across disparate data systems," said Mukund Raghunath, CEO & Founder, Acies Global. "Our clients often face significant challenges in identifying and integrating the right data assets, making it a complex and time-consuming endeavor. We are very excited to partner with Modern Data and leverage their DataOS platform to shorten the time to actionable insights. The platform's capability to rapidly create reliable data products will help us address the urgent and varying business needs of our clients."

By combining The Modern Data Company's technology and expertise in eliminating data complexity with Acies' consulting success in solving business challenges for Fortune 1,000 companies, this alliance will open new global opportunities that stem from their combined customer base and beyond. Together, the companies will help more enterprises move beyond data silos and technical holdups, providing the tools and solutions that empower leaders to make informed decisions backed by data. Enterprises will be able to make custom apps, API integrations, and AI-powered solutions in a fraction of the time.

This impact will be powered by Modern Data Company's flagship DataOS® platform, a breakthrough in enterprise data management that transforms data from a technical burden into an accessible, strategic asset ready for AI and digital transformation. With up to 90% faster data activation, enterprises achieve real results in weeks, not years, building the foundation they need to succeed.

For more information on this partnership, please visit www.themoderndatacompany.com.

About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company is redefining enterprise data management with DataOS®, a data products platform that accelerates data readiness by 90% across organizations. By bringing software engineering best practices to data, DataOS transforms how enterprises build and deploy data products—enabling deployment in weeks rather than months while cutting costs up to 50%. The platform's unique problem-to-decisions-to-data methodology ensures every data initiative drives measurable business value, while its built-in governance and reusability make it ideal for AI and GenAI applications. With DataOS, enterprises can finally bridge the gap between massive data investments and limited data application, empowering teams with true self-service capabilities and turning disparate data into powerful, ready-to-use data products that adapt to existing technology stacks.

About Acies Global

Acies Global has a proven track record of supporting Fortune 1000 enterprises in their digital transformation journeys by creating, scaling, and enabling the consumption of insights. By harnessing emerging technologies and deep expertise in data science and business processes, Acies delivers intelligent, scalable solutions that help clients build a sustainable competitive edge.

The firm is headquartered in Chicago (USA) with offices in Chennai and Bengaluru (India).

‍Media Contact

Sarah Thorson, The Modern Data Company, 1 609-234-8531, [email protected], https://www.themoderndatacompany.com/

SOURCE The Modern Data Company