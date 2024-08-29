The Modern Romeo & Juliet: Teen Romance Meets Family Drama in New YA Novel

Madison's mind knows she can't be with Ben, but her heart does not
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First loves can be described as a thrilling rush of emotion, unforgettable in their intensity, but one of the hardest things to let go of when it's time to say goodbye. Inspired by personal reflections of her life, author Rossana Snee introduces her new young adult novel, "Papi, Por Favor!," a story set to capture the hearts of readers with its blend of teenage romance, family dynamics, and the challenges of navigating unforbidden love.
In the book, readers meet the main character, Madison Michaels, a 16-year-old girl who has never been in love, thanks to her overprotective dad, Pablo Pérez, who strictly enforces Rule #4: Stay away from boys! Until, that is, Ben Warren shows up in her classroom with his good looks and kindhearted ways, unknowingly capturing her heart. While Madison's feelings for Ben grow, she knows she cannot fall in love.
"As Madison struggles to navigate the whirlwind of teenage life, she must face the painful truth that sometimes, love isn't enough to hold on to," Snee said.
However, as Madison grows closer to Ben, she finds herself tangled in a web of lies. She must hide her feelings from those closest to her: her adoptive twin sisters, Caro and Tina; her friend, Nina Abbott who, obsessed with Pride and Prejudice, has also fallen for Ben, believing he's her Mr. Darcy; and best friends Elena Mercado and Mari Rosales, who sees Ben as trouble. This tension between hidden emotions and the expectations of others creates a complex and compelling narrative where love and loyalty clash.
"As Madison's feelings for Ben grow, so do her lies," Snee said. "However, lies, like corks, eventually float to the surface. And when they do, all key players are there to witness it."
Set to resonate with young readers who are navigating their journeys through adolescence, Snee offers a relatable and engaging story accompanying humor and the importance of staying true to oneself.
"Papi, Por Favor!"
By Rossana Snee
ISBN: 9798765248027 (softcover); 9798765248041 (hardcover); 9798765248034 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Rossana Snee is a licensed marriage and family therapist currently working part-time on Talkspace helping people mend. She began writing when she was eleven years old and hasn't stopped since. Rossana is married to her best friend and is the mother of two amazing sons. She is also the author of "The Healing Alphabet: 26 Empowering Ways to Enrich Your Life". "Papi, Por Favor!," is her first young adult novel, and she is presently working on the sequel. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843637-papi-por-favor.
