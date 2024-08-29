The Modern Romeo & Juliet: Teen Romance Meets Family Drama in New YA Novel

"As Madison's feelings for Ben grow, so do her lies," Snee said. "However, lies, like corks, eventually float to the surface. And when they do, all key players are there to witness it." Post this

"As Madison struggles to navigate the whirlwind of teenage life, she must face the painful truth that sometimes, love isn't enough to hold on to," Snee said.

However, as Madison grows closer to Ben, she finds herself tangled in a web of lies. She must hide her feelings from those closest to her: her adoptive twin sisters, Caro and Tina; her friend, Nina Abbott who, obsessed with Pride and Prejudice, has also fallen for Ben, believing he's her Mr. Darcy; and best friends Elena Mercado and Mari Rosales, who sees Ben as trouble. This tension between hidden emotions and the expectations of others creates a complex and compelling narrative where love and loyalty clash.

"As Madison's feelings for Ben grow, so do her lies," Snee said. "However, lies, like corks, eventually float to the surface. And when they do, all key players are there to witness it."

Set to resonate with young readers who are navigating their journeys through adolescence, Snee offers a relatable and engaging story accompanying humor and the importance of staying true to oneself.

"Papi, Por Favor!"

By Rossana Snee

ISBN: 9798765248027 (softcover); 9798765248041 (hardcover); 9798765248034 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rossana Snee is a licensed marriage and family therapist currently working part-time on Talkspace helping people mend. She began writing when she was eleven years old and hasn't stopped since. Rossana is married to her best friend and is the mother of two amazing sons. She is also the author of "The Healing Alphabet: 26 Empowering Ways to Enrich Your Life". "Papi, Por Favor!," is her first young adult novel, and she is presently working on the sequel. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843637-papi-por-favor.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Balboa Press