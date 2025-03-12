The Modern Sportsman Becomes Authorized HuxWrx Law Enforcement Dealer

The Modern Sportsman, a premier firearms and tactical equipment retailer, is proud to announce that it is now an authorized HuxWrx Law Enforcement Dealer. This partnership allows The Modern Sportsman to provide cutting-edge HuxWrx suppressors and tactical solutions to law enforcement agencies and professionals.

BURNSVILLE, Minn., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Modern Sportsman, a premier firearms and tactical equipment retailer, is proud to announce that it is now an authorized HuxWrx Law Enforcement Dealer. This partnership allows The Modern Sportsman to provide cutting-edge HuxWrx suppressors and tactical solutions to law enforcement agencies and professionals.

HuxWrx, formerly known as OSS Suppressors, is a leader in innovative and mission-critical firearm suppressor technology, renowned for its patented Flow-Through™ design. This technology significantly reduces toxic gas blowback, recoil, and sound signature, providing enhanced safety and operational effectiveness for law enforcement officers.

"We are honored to partner with HuxWrx and provide law enforcement professionals with access to their industry-leading suppressor technology," said Gavin Kroehler, Director of Sales of The Modern Sportsman. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to equipping agencies with the highest-quality gear to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their operations."

As an authorized HuxWrx Law Enforcement Dealer, The Modern Sportsman will offer exclusive access to HuxWrx suppressors, ensuring agencies and professionals receive expert guidance, tailored solutions, and exceptional service. Law enforcement personnel seeking more information about available products and purchasing options can visit The Modern Sportsman's store or website at themodernsportsman.com.

About The Modern Sportsman

The Modern Sportsman is a trusted provider of firearms, ammunition, and tactical gear, dedicated to serving civilians, law enforcement, and military professionals. With a focus on quality, expertise, and customer service, The Modern Sportsman ensures every client receives top-tier products and support.

About HuxWrx

HuxWrx Safety Co. is a leading innovator in firearm suppressor technology, specializing in advanced Flow-Through™ designs that enhance performance, safety, and reliability. HuxWrx suppressors are widely recognized for their ability to reduce backpressure and improve shooter comfort, making them a preferred choice for military and law enforcement applications.

Media Contact

John McConkey, The Modern Sportsman, 1 (952) 300-8610, [email protected], https://themodernsportsman.com/

SOURCE The Modern Sportsman