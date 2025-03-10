The Modern Sportsman Now Official Glock Blue Label Dealer in Burnsville and Coon Rapids

The Modern Sportsman is proud to announce that both of its locations, in Burnsville and Coon Rapids, are now official Glock Blue Label dealers. This distinction allows The Modern Sportsman to provide Glock's highly sought-after Blue Label program to qualifying individuals, offering exceptional value on Glock firearms.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. and COON RAPIDS, Minn., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Modern Sportsman is proud to announce that both of its locations, in Burnsville and Coon Rapids, are now official Glock Blue Label dealers. This distinction allows The Modern Sportsman to provide Glock's highly sought-after Blue Label program to qualifying individuals, offering exceptional value on Glock firearms.

The Glock Blue Label program is exclusively available to eligible law enforcement officers, military personnel, first responders, and other public safety professionals. By becoming Blue Label dealers, The Modern Sportsman is committed to serving the heroes who serve and protect our communities by offering them access to Glock's renowned lineup of reliable, high-performance firearms at special pricing.

"We are thrilled to be named Glock Blue Label dealers for both of our locations," said John McConkey, Owner of The Modern Sportsman. "This program reflects our dedication to supporting those who dedicate their lives to ensuring our safety. We look forward to welcoming law enforcement, military members, and first responders to take advantage of this opportunity."

Glock firearms have a longstanding reputation for durability, precision, and safety, making them a trusted choice among professionals and firearm enthusiasts alike. The Blue Label program includes popular Glock models tailored to meet the diverse needs of those in the line of duty.

Customers interested in taking advantage of the Glock Blue Label program are encouraged to visit The Modern Sportsman's Burnsville or Coon Rapids locations to explore the selection, speak with knowledgeable staff, and verify eligibility. Qualifying individuals must provide appropriate credentials to participate in the program.

The Modern Sportsman also serves law enforcement and other government agencies as a Glock LE distributor. For more information on either of these programs, please email us using the links in the contact section.

About The Modern Sportsman

The Modern Sportsman is a premier firearm and outdoor sporting goods retailer with locations in Burnsville and Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Known for their extensive inventory, expert staff, range, permit to carry courses, and commitment to exceptional customer service, The Modern Sportsman caters to enthusiasts of all experience levels. From firearms and accessories to training and support, The Modern Sportsman is a trusted resource for the community.

For more information about The Modern Sportsman or the Glock Blue Label program, visit themodernsportsman.com

