The MODIV Group Makes Impressive Debut on 2025 Inc. 5000 -- No. 51 in Travel & Hospitality, No. 2,631 Overall

"Our first year of eligibility and already on the list—this speaks to the strength of our people and the impact we make," said Brian King, Founder & CEO of MODIV. "Travel and hospitality have faced more disruption in the past five years than in the previous twenty. Our growth proves that when you lean in commercially, cut through the noise, and actually help clients execute—not just strategize—you don't just survive disruption, you grow through it."

Meeting the Moment in a Disrupted Market

Hospitality and travel have endured tremendous uncertainty in recent years, from pandemic shutdowns to labor shortages to rapidly evolving guest expectations. MODIV has built a modern consulting model that thrives in this environment: commercial-first, insight-driven, and execution-ready.

Unlike traditional consulting firms that deliver strategies and walk away, MODIV embeds alongside clients from top five global hotel brands to independent properties, management companies, agencies, and travel organizations to deliver tangible revenue results. Its proprietary, always-on traveler insights keep clients on the pulse of shifting market behavior, while its execution capabilities ensure strategies translate into real-world commercial wins.

A Global, Tight-Knit Team

MODIV's fully remote, globally distributed team is made up of former hospitality leaders who understand the industry from the inside. This unique DNA allows MODIV to operate as both a strategic advisor and an execution partner, bridging gaps between siloed teams, demystifying market and technology shifts (including AI) from a commercial perspective, and galvanizing functions to drive revenue.

Looking Ahead

"Making the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor, but it's also just the starting line," added King. "The hospitality sector is evolving fast, and if you're not working commercially and partnering in execution, you're already behind. That's where the rubber meets the road, where the dollar hits the register, and where MODIV will continue to lead."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About The MODIV Group

The MODIV Group is the modern consulting firm for travel and hospitality executives, delivering commercially impactful results through proprietary, on-demand market insights and a global team of hospitality experts. Commercially obsessed with an always-on pulse of the consumer, MODIV partners with clients to align strategy and execution across sales, marketing, revenue management, and customer experience—driving measurable revenue growth. Clients span global hotel brands, hotel management companies, independent properties, short-term rental companies, and travel organizations.

