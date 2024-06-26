The Monitoring Association Unveils Innovations to the ASAP Service to Revolutionize 911 Emergency Response

MCP was chosen for its strong reputation throughout the 911 community and the trust it has earned by successfully completing thousands of projects in 911 centers nationwide. Post this

TMA's partnership with MCP will supercharge the rollout of the ASAP Service and drive the development of ASAP's next-generation, cloud-based solution. The next-generation solution will allow for the real-time sharing of rich data, including camera video streams, live location, health information, photos, and interior blueprints, dramatically improving situational awareness for emergency responders.

The ASAP Service, developed collaboratively with the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International (APCO), already enjoys widespread support across the 911 community. The solution is deployed in 911 centers in 23 states and the District of Columbia, covering a population exceeding 54.5 million.

According to TMA President Steve Butkovich, MCP is ideally suited for this initiative because of its subject-matter expertise and knowledge of the challenges and opportunities in the 911 community.

"MCP was chosen for its strong reputation throughout the 911 community and the trust it has earned by successfully completing thousands of projects in 911 centers nationwide," Butkovich said. "Their team of professionals will bring unparalleled technological, operational, information technology, cybersecurity, and data-integration expertise, driven by a vendor-neutral approach, to this important initiative."

"The ASAP service offers significant benefits to monitoring companies and 9-1-1 emergency communications centers by streamlining alarm notification processing," said Mel Maier, CEO and Executive Director of APCO International. "Automating alarm workflows through ASAP significantly reduces response times and manual intervention, ultimately enhancing public safety response."

"TMA and MCP share a mission to improve emergency-response outcomes, which is why this collaboration makes perfect sense," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited for the opportunity to help TMA expand the reach of its ASAP Service, and moreover, committed to the release of advanced features and functionality that will further enhance its performance and life-saving benefits."

About The Monitoring Association (TMA)

The Monitoring Association (TMA) is the trade association representing the professional monitoring industry. Its membership community includes companies spanning all industry sectors, including monitoring centers, systems integrators, service providers, installers, consultants, and product manufacturers. As an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO), TMA develops and maintains American National Standards (ANS) to benefit member companies and their customers. TMA is dedicated to the advancement of the professional monitoring industry through education, advocacy, standards, and public-safety relationships.

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of consulting, data integration, network, and cybersecurity services for public safety, justice, and other federal, state, and local government agencies. MCP modernizes and manages critical technology infrastructure to form connected ecosystems. The company's comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach help the public sector improve outcomes, optimize its technical investments, gain workflow efficiencies, and mitigate risk. MCP works with over 95 percent of the nation's largest metropolitan statistical areas. Founded in 2009, the company is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania.

Media Contact

Leigh A. McGuire, The Monitoring Association, 1 703-660-4916, [email protected]

Alex Oltmanns, Pipitone, 1 412-321-0879, [email protected]

SOURCE The Monitoring Association