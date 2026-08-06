The Montclair Group adds Boris Katsnelson as Managing Director

"Few professionals in this space have sat on every side of the table the way Boris has — as advisor, as CEO, and as an owner-operator. His breadth of perspective will drive tremendous value for our franchising clients. We are thrilled to welcome him to Montclair." John Goldasich Post this

"I've known Boris for the better part of a decade. He's consistently demonstrated sharp strategic instincts, uncompromising values, and relentless commitment to his clients," said John Goldasich, Founder and Managing Partner at Montclair. "Few professionals in this space have sat on every side of the table the way he has — as advisor, as CEO, and as an owner-operator. His breadth of perspective will drive tremendous value for our franchising clients. We are thrilled to welcome him to Montclair."

"We have built Montclair around senior bankers with genuine depth in the sectors we serve," said Gavin McKinney, Co-Founder and Partner at Montclair. "Boris is precisely that, and our clients will be better for it."

"Over the course of my career I've sat on every side of the franchise table, as a banker, as a CEO, and as a franchisee, and that vantage point has taught me just how much is riding on the decisions owners make when they pursue a transaction. What drew me to Montclair was simple: this is a team that puts clients first and understands this industry at a level few others do. I couldn't be more excited to bring my experience to bear for Montclair's clients," said Katsnelson.

Katsnelson holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BBA from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

About Montclair: The Montclair Group is a boutique investment bank focused on the franchising, services, and consumer sectors. Founded by John Goldasich, former Managing Director at Lazard, and Gavin McKinney, the firm advises founder-led and sponsor-backed companies across franchising, multi-unit services, health, wellness and personal care, residential and commercial services, restaurants, and consumer products, offering sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory, private capital raising, strategic alternatives advice, and shareholder liquidity solutions. Montclair combines senior-level attention with deep sector fluency and relationships across private equity, family offices, strategic buyers, and institutional investors. Services involving securities are offered through M&A Securities Group, an unaffiliated entity. Certain members of Montclair are registered representatives of M&A Securities Group. To learn more, visit www.montclair.group.

Media Contact

John Goldasich, The Montclair Group, LLC, 1 2055636936, [email protected], www.montclair.group

SOURCE The Montclair Group, LLC