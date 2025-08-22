The Montclair Group Launches as Premier Boutique Investment Bank Focused on Franchising and Consumer Sectors

"Montclair was founded with purpose: to bring institutional-grade advice to the sectors we know best, delivered with the focus and precision our clients deserve." — John Goldasich, Managing Partner. Post this

"We launched Montclair with a singular purpose: to provide best-in-class advisory to the sectors we know best," said Goldasich. "In today's market, clients don't need generalists—they need trusted advisors who bring institutional credibility, sector fluency, and a clear track record of execution."

McKinney added, "We've built Montclair to deliver exactly what our clients value most: senior-level attention, practical insight, and a bespoke advisory approach grounded in real industry knowledge."

Montclair advises founder-led and sponsor-backed companies across the following verticals:

Franchising, Restaurants & Multi-Unit Services

Health, Wellness & Personal Care

Residential & Commercial Services

Consumer Products

The firm's core capabilities include sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory, private capital raising, strategic alternatives assessments, and shareholder liquidity solutions. With deep relationships across private equity, family offices, strategic buyers, and institutional investors, Montclair combines proprietary market insight with the judgment and discipline that only experience affords.

Already engaged by a number of high-growth companies and private equity sponsors across the U.S., Montclair is partnering with founders and investors of leading consumer businesses to drive value and deliver superior results.

To learn more, visit www.montclair.group

Media Contact:

[email protected]

The Montclair Group, LLC

Media Contact

John Goldasich, The Montclair Group, 1 2055636936, [email protected], www.montclair.group

SOURCE The Montclair Group