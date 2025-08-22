The Montclair Group Launches as Premier Boutique Investment Bank Focused on Franchising and Consumer Sectors

Former Lazard Dealmaker, Industry Veterans Launch Boutique Advisory Firm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Montclair Group, LLC, a newly established boutique investment bank, announced its official launch today. Founded by a seasoned team of experienced dealmakers—most notably John Goldasich, former Managing Director at Lazard and head of its Global Franchising, Consumer Services, and Restaurant practices, alongside investment banking veteran Gavin McKinney—the firm brings deep sector expertise and senior-level execution to the middle market.
Founded in the belief that specialization leads to superior outcomes, Montclair delivers strategic advisory, M&A execution, and capital raising services to businesses across the franchising, consumer, and multi-unit ecosystems.
"We launched Montclair with a singular purpose: to provide best-in-class advisory to the sectors we know best," said Goldasich. "In today's market, clients don't need generalists—they need trusted advisors who bring institutional credibility, sector fluency, and a clear track record of execution."
McKinney added, "We've built Montclair to deliver exactly what our clients value most: senior-level attention, practical insight, and a bespoke advisory approach grounded in real industry knowledge."
Montclair advises founder-led and sponsor-backed companies across the following verticals:
- Franchising, Restaurants & Multi-Unit Services
- Health, Wellness & Personal Care
- Residential & Commercial Services
- Consumer Products
The firm's core capabilities include sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory, private capital raising, strategic alternatives assessments, and shareholder liquidity solutions. With deep relationships across private equity, family offices, strategic buyers, and institutional investors, Montclair combines proprietary market insight with the judgment and discipline that only experience affords.
Already engaged by a number of high-growth companies and private equity sponsors across the U.S., Montclair is partnering with founders and investors of leading consumer businesses to drive value and deliver superior results.
To learn more, visit www.montclair.group
Media Contact:
The Montclair Group, LLC
Media Contact
John Goldasich, The Montclair Group, 1 2055636936, [email protected], www.montclair.group
SOURCE The Montclair Group
Share this article