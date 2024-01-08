The Morehead-Cain Foundation honors more than 400 educators from around the world for outstanding impact on young leaders

The 2024 Morehead-Cain Impact Educators come from thirty-five states, the District of Columbia, and twelve countries.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Morehead-Cain Foundation—home of the first merit scholarship program in the United States, founded at the first public university in the country—is pleased to announce the 2024 Impact Educators recognized by semifinalists for the Morehead-Cain Class of 2028. The 445 Impact Educators come from thirty-five states, the District of Columbia, and twelve countries. Twenty educators recognized this year were also recognized in 2023 as part of the inaugural cohort.
The Impact Educator initiative celebrates K-12 educators from around the world who are shaping tomorrow's leaders. The honorees are recognized by outstanding high school seniors for shaping their students' lives and leadership learning.
"We are proud to recognize 445 outstanding educators who ignite the spark of curiosity in our future leaders," said Chris Bradford, president of Morehead-Cain. "Their dedication, passion, and impact shape hearts and minds and lay the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. We thank these teachers for being architects of hope."
View the full list of the 2024 Impact Educators on the Morehead-Cain website here.
About the Morehead-Cain Foundation
The Morehead-Cain Foundation is home of the first merit scholarship program in the United States, founded at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill—the first public university in the country. The Morehead-Cain mission: to identify, empower, and invest in a community of dynamic, purpose-driven leaders. To learn more about Morehead-Cain, visit moreheadcain.org.
