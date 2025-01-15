The Mortgage Calculator Introduces Industry-Leading CRM/POS/LOS Platform for Mortgage Professionals

"Our proprietary lending platform was designed to empower mortgage professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's fast-paced industry," said Nicholas Hiersche, President of The Mortgage Calculator. Post this

Key Features of The Mortgage Calculator's Mortgage CRM/POS/LOS Lending Platform:

Real-Time Lead Distribution and Management:

Automatically assigns and tracks leads, including live transfers and online inquiries.

Includes a built-in drip campaign system for nurturing leads via automated email and text messaging.

Integrated Pricing Engine:

Instant access to real-time pricing for thousands of loan programs, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and Non-QM loans.

Ensures borrowers receive the most competitive rates and tailored solutions.

Customizable Point-of-Sale Widget:

A personalized POS widget allows loan officers to embed a branded loan application form on their website or share it directly with clients.

Facilitates seamless borrower applications and real-time status updates.

Comprehensive Loan Origination System:

Streamlines the submission, tracking, and processing of loan files within a unified system.

Integrates with over 100 lenders and banks for efficient loan submissions.

Robust Reporting and Compliance Tools:

Built-in reporting dashboards for tracking performance, loan statuses, and compliance metrics.

Ensures adherence to state and federal regulations, reducing compliance risks.

"Our proprietary lending platform was designed to empower mortgage professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's fast-paced industry," said Nicholas Hiersche, President of The Mortgage Calculator. "By integrating advanced technology with intuitive features, we're helping loan officers save time, close more loans, and build lasting relationships with their clients."

A Game-Changer for Mortgage Professionals

The Mortgage Calculator's platform stands out for its ability to generate and manage leads effectively. Loan officers benefit from unlimited free leads, including live transfers, giving them a consistent pipeline of potential clients. The integrated CRM allows users to stay organized, track interactions, and automate follow-ups, ensuring no opportunities are missed.

The customizable POS widget is another standout feature, enabling loan officers to capture borrower applications directly from their own branded platforms. This tool enhances professionalism, improves client engagement, and reduces friction in the application process.

The pricing engine provides instant access to live rates for thousands of loan programs, ensuring borrowers receive the best available options while simplifying the quoting process for MLOs. With real-time updates, loan officers can confidently guide their clients through complex financial decisions.

Join The Mortgage Calculator's Team

In addition to providing this powerful technology, The Mortgage Calculator offers loan officers competitive compensation structures, free leads, and comprehensive training. Mortgage professionals can leverage the platform to focus on what they do best—building relationships and closing loans—while leaving the administrative work to the technology.

For more information about joining The Mortgage Calculator and accessing its proprietary CRM/POS/LOS platform, visit the Join The Mortgage Calculator page.

About The Mortgage Calculator

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) specializing in innovative technology solutions for mortgage professionals. The company provides access to thousands of loan programs, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, and Non-QM loans, through partnerships with over 100 banks and lenders. Its proprietary CRM/POS/LOS platform streamlines the mortgage process, empowering loan officers with real-time tools, lead generation, and comprehensive loan management systems.

The Mortgage Calculator is also ranked among the top 30 workplaces in the U.S. and is actively hiring licensed Mortgage Loan Originators. Those interested in joining the team can learn more at The Mortgage Calculator.

