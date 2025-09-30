The Mortgage Calculator Launches Asset Depletion Loans for High-Net-Worth Buyers

Our Asset Depletion loans are for the sophisticated buyer who has planned and saved. We empower them to use their established wealth to secure the property they desire. Post this

"Wealth doesn't always flow like a typical paycheck, and the mortgage industry needs to reflect that reality," stated Nicholas Hiersche of The Mortgage Calculator. "Our Asset Depletion and Utilization loans are designed for the sophisticated buyer who has planned and saved diligently. We can now empower them to use their established wealth to secure the property they desire, without being hindered by traditional income documentation."

The Mortgage Calculator's Asset-Based Mortgage solutions offer several key benefits:

Qualify Without Employment Income: Ideal for retirees, trust fund beneficiaries, or investors with significant liquid assets.

Broad Range of Accepted Assets: Eligible assets can include stocks, bonds, mutual funds, vested retirement accounts (401k, IRA), and cash equivalents.

Purchase and Refinance: The program is available for both new home purchases and refinancing existing properties.

Clarity and Simplicity: Homebuyers can get a quick estimate of their qualifying income using the online asset depletion mortgage calculator.

This innovative loan program reaffirms The Mortgage Calculator's commitment to providing flexible Non-QM (Non-Qualified Mortgage) products that cater to the specific needs of a diverse range of borrowers in today's dynamic financial landscape.

For more details on eligible assets or to calculate qualifying income, borrowers are encouraged to visit The Mortgage Calculator's Asset-Based Mortgage page.

About The Mortgage Calculator: The Mortgage Calculator is a nationwide lender dedicated to empowering homebuyers and real estate investors with technology and a diverse suite of mortgage products. Specializing in Non-QM and alternative documentation loans, the company offers innovative solutions for self-employed borrowers, property investors, and individuals with unique financial profiles. With a focus on education and transparency, The Mortgage Calculator provides powerful online tools and expert guidance to simplify the mortgage process from start to finish.

The Mortgage Calculator is a registered DBA of Mortgage Calculator Company LLC NMLS #:2377459 Licensed in the following states that require specific licensing disclosures: AZ (#1040352), CA CFL (60DBO-171188), GA Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee (#2377459), IL MB.6761755 Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Banking, 100 West Randolph, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 1-888-473-4858. Licensed by the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance. Not licensed or conducting business in New York. Mortgage Broker only, not a Mortgage Lender or Mortgage Correspondent Lender in Connecticut.

